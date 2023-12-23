Tight Schedule for Homeless Housing Meetings Has Denver Neighbors Feeling "Bulldozed"



At that meeting, council passed four contracts to buy or staff three hotels in the Central Park, Globeville and Hampden neighborhoods. Despite the tight time frame, Johnston was able to slip in the informational community meetings required by zoning code to let residents know that nearby hotels were becoming shelters.

"We are in a state of emergency and need to move as quickly as possible to help those experiencing homelessness," according to the HROC statement. "As of [December 22], Mayor Johnston has held 60 town halls, community information meetings, RNO meetings, and business leader conversations as part of the House1000 initiative."



When he took office in July, Johnston said he would host town halls in all 78 of Denver's neighborhoods to discuss his plan for resolving the homelessness crisis. He fell more than a dozen meetings short, according to the HROC.







That puts a large concentration of shelters in Globeville, says Joseph Henry, who complained about that in a December 15 letter to his councilman, Darrell Watson.



"There will be over 600 hotel rooms dedicated to the homeless," Henry wrote. "To put this in perspective, there are only 1,134 households in all of Globeville! The last thing Globeville wants or needs is another homeless community. We have done our share." The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless owns the Clarion Inn on West 48th Avenue and the La Quinta Inn at 3500 Park Avenue West; the city has contracted to hire hundreds more formerly homeless individuals there.