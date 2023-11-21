Mayor Johnston Poaches From City Departments for Help Housing Denver's Homeless





Chandler tells Westword that the city has been looking at how it can grow its "outreach workforce among city workers," with reinforcements from its department sector being key.



"We basically don't have enough outreach workers in this city to accomplish what we're planning to accomplish in the month of December," says Cole Chandler, Johnston's senior adviser on homelessness resolution. "So we have to come up with a workforce that can help us move people indoors."

Unfortunately for the mayor's office, "some agencies were not able to provide staff to support this request at this time. This includes Denver library staff," Salas says. "However, we met our goal of adding approximately thirty staff members to our efforts."





The City of Denver has already housed 292 people through Johnston's House1000 initiative as of Tuesday, November 21, according to its "As we approach the end of the year and more units are coming online, the city will ramp up its efforts in the coming weeks," Salas says. "In order to meet our goal, existing staff is preparing and coordinating to help bring several hundred people experiencing homelessness indoors, especially as the winter months and lower temperatures approach. We also acknowledge additional staff may be necessary to accomplish this."The City of Denver has already housed 292 people through Johnston's House1000 initiative as of Tuesday, November 21, according to its housing dashboard . Most of these people were housed after being swept , and almost all of them have been moved to converted hotel rooms — though a handful are now at Tiny Home Villages run by Colorado Village Collaborative

Westword. "So there is kind of redeployment to shift them to a new supervisor for this time limit."



When the mayor reached out to heads of departments and agencies for the roughly thirty people he needed, each "then confirmed a list of employees who could support," Salas says. "Mayor Mike Johnston then met with these employees and executive directors last week to thank them for their support and answer any potential questions."

click to enlarge Cole Chandler, the mayor's senior adviser on homelessness, says that the city is shorthanded as it tries to bring more than 700 homeless residents indoors in December to meet its "House1000" goal. Evan Semón "Ultimately, their job is changing for this short period of time," Chandler tells. "So there is kind of redeployment to shift them to a new supervisor for this time limit."When the mayor reached out to heads of departments and agencies for the roughly thirty people he needed, each "then confirmed a list of employees who could support," Salas says. "Mayor Mike Johnston then met with these employees and executive directors last week to thank them for their support and answer any potential questions."The mayor's office is unable to say whether these employees-turned-outreach workers will get additional compensation for helping out. "Although we are still working through the details, we are not able to share employee information, including compensation and names, to protect their privacy and safety," Salas says. "We are working with the Office of Human Resources to identify potential overtime for those who quality. We will communicate directly with those employees once we have more. Grant-funded positions are not a part of this."

The training scheduled for November 20 was aimed at teaching the employees how to do the work of moving homeless residents "in a trauma-informed and skilled way," Chandler says. The mayor targeted employees "whose skills and missions match the current need to accomplish these efforts," according to Salas.

"The way it's working is there's a certain amount of workforce that we need, and so we identified particular people that had similar skill sets. We cast a wide net and gave them an opportunity."



