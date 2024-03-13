 Denver Snow Storm Essentials to Get You Through Snowfall This Week | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Weather

Denver Snow Essentials to Get You Through a Winter Storm

Local whiskey, cannabis, and green chile help Coloradans brave even the heaviest of snowstorms.
March 13, 2024
Owning a snow shovel in Denver is part of life, but what about all the other snowstorm necessities?
Owning a snow shovel in Denver is part of life, but what about all the other snowstorm necessities? Evan Semón Photography
Share this:
Colorado is known for being a snowy state, but it still causes a stir in Denver whenever it sticks. With weather experts predicting a big storm this week, many of us wonder what the impact will be.

That's impossible to guarantee until the flakes start falling, but chillier temperatures and a storm will be rolling in soon, that's for sure. Denver is under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, through 6 a.m. on Friday, March 15, with the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting six to twelve inches of snow in Denver and Boulder. Or maybe a lot more, which is why Denver Public Schools has canceled school for March 14, and the City of Denver has announced that all offices will be closed that day.

“There is increasing confidence for heavy snow potential late Wednesday through Thursday night due to an incoming winter storm, and significant travel impacts are quite possible," according to the NWS. "Make travel plans accordingly, avoiding travel if possible late Wednesday through Thursday night.”

On X, 9NEWS meteorologist Chris Bianchi shared predictions of a very wet storm that could lead to an even bigger impact on daily plans and travel.

“With this much water, it'd be stupid to rule out 15 inches+ in Denver," Bianchi added. "I don't think it happens, but it's possible if we're just a tick colder than modeling.”
Much of the western part of Colorado is under a winter storm watch right now.
National Weather Service

The NWS rates the risk level on the roads for Thursday as major. It encourages people not to drive in certain parts of the mountains, adding: “Snowfall across lower elevations is uncertain but confidence is increasing for significant snowfall in and around Denver."

Denver's last double-digit snowfall was nearly three years ago exactly, on March 14, 2021. In case you've forgotten, here are some Colorado essentials to stock up on before the storm hits:

Buy In on Denver's Rising Bagel and Pizza Stock

Denver is in the midst of a bagel transformation, with new spots serving up the discs of deliciousness all over town. Is there any greater comfort in the cold than knowing breakfast is covered? We say no. Same goes for dinner: Check out Westword's guide to Denver’s best pizza, buy a pie tonight and eat the leftovers until Friday, when it’s safe to emerge again.

Warm Whiskey for a Cold Day

With the exception of hot chocolate, no drink screams snowstorm more than a hot toddy. Colorado has plenty of exceptional whiskeys for these warm cocktails, including some new and innovative whiskeys that can elevate even those poured by us non-professionals. Pour them straight, and you'll probably fall in love with these whiskeys, too. Just two weeks ago, seven local spirits makers were honored at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, so head out and grab some world-champion whiskeys before the snow hits.

Dispensary Goodies Make Staying Home Fun

If you won’t be driving anyway, then it’s the perfect time to try out new cannabis products, from rosin gummies to drinks to savory edibles. (We won’t judge if a gummy is your jam. During frigid temperatures, gummies are probably a better idea than trying to air smoke out of your home.) Whatever your jam is, Westword has you covered with our best dispensary deals list, which is updated every week, as well as Denver's hottest pot products in our cannabis critic's High Notes.

Colorado Authors to Cozy Up With

Even those who aren’t big readers might find it hard to resist the thought of being cuddled under a blanket as the snow falls while catching up on their reading. Westword has a list of the best bookstores in Denver, where you can snag some great winter reads, and the Denver library’s extensive catalogue is always an option, too. If you want to read works by Colorado authors to really get in the mood, check out these recent Westword suggestions (you really can’t go wrong with Rebecca Yarros’s fantasy duo Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, which are fun and won't make you think too hard).
click to enlarge
Pair your green chile with eggs and hash browns at Hits the Spot.
Molly Martin

Green Chile Heat to Counteract the Snow

For this New Mexican author, Hatch green chile will always top the charts — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a plethora of great Colorado green chile options here in the Centennial State. Grab some to go from one of Westword's picks for the best green chile in Denver, or get cooking to make your own green chile stew. The spicy, flavorful chiles will warm you from the inside out.

Who Needs Snow Boots When You Have Crocs?

This Colorado-based company is known for its foamy clogs with thirteen holes on top. Not exactly the best for snow, though they are waterproof. However, in recent years the company has expanded into boots. We suggest those with fuzzy linings for comfort at home, or the Echo Boot with an extra rubber sole for traction for any brief forays you may need to make — or to battle melting snow in the days after a storm. (But please, don’t grab the cowboy boot Crocs. Those are an embarrassment to Colorado.)

Firewood, First Aid and Other Boring Essentials

As far as actual supplies go, the NWS suggests several preparatory measures. Keep extra batteries and flashlights around, and double-check your first aid kits. (If you don't have one or haven’t replaced it since college, this could be a sign.) Same goes for your fire alarm and carbon monoxide detectors. The NWS recommends making sure both are in good order before a storm.

If you have a fireplace, local company A Touch of Class Tree Service offers next-day delivery of firewood across the Denver metro, and most large grocery and hardware stores sell firewood, as well. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

Shopping

Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

By Hannah Metzger
Is El Chapultepec History? If These Walls Could Talk, They'd Be Screaming Right Now

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Is El Chapultepec History? If These Walls Could Talk, They'd Be Screaming Right Now

By Patricia Calhoun
Lauren Boebert Drops Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband, "Strict Agreements" in Place

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert Drops Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband, "Strict Agreements" in Place

By Chris Perez
Developers Commit to Keeping the Dark Horse — in a Different Spot

Development

Developers Commit to Keeping the Dark Horse — in a Different Spot

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation