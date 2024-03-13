Denver Snow Essentials to Get You Through a Winter Storm

That's impossible to guarantee until the flakes start falling, but chillier temperatures and a storm will be rolling in soon, that's for sure. Denver is under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, through 6 a.m. on Friday, March 15, with the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting six to twelve inches of snow in Denver and Boulder. Or maybe a lot more, which is why Denver Public Schools has canceled school for March 14, and the City of Denver has announced that all offices will be closed that day.
“There is increasing confidence for heavy snow potential late Wednesday through Thursday night due to an incoming winter storm, and significant travel impacts are quite possible," according to the NWS. "Make travel plans accordingly, avoiding travel if possible late Wednesday through Thursday night.”
On X, 9NEWS meteorologist Chris Bianchi shared predictions of a very wet storm that could lead to an even bigger impact on daily plans and travel.
“With this much water, it'd be stupid to rule out 15 inches+ in Denver," Bianchi added. "I don't think it happens, but it's possible if we're just a tick colder than modeling.”
The NWS rates the risk level on the roads for Thursday as major. It encourages people not to drive in certain parts of the mountains, adding: “Snowfall across lower elevations is uncertain but confidence is increasing for significant snowfall in and around Denver."
Denver's last double-digit snowfall was nearly three years ago exactly, on March 14, 2021. In case you've forgotten, here are some Colorado essentials to stock up on before the storm hits:
Buy In on Denver's Rising Bagel and Pizza StockDenver is in the midst of a bagel transformation, with new spots serving up the discs of deliciousness all over town. Is there any greater comfort in the cold than knowing breakfast is covered? We say no. Same goes for dinner: Check out Westword's guide to Denver’s best pizza, buy a pie tonight and eat the leftovers until Friday, when it’s safe to emerge again.
Warm Whiskey for a Cold Day
With the exception of hot chocolate, no drink screams snowstorm more than a hot toddy. Colorado has plenty of exceptional whiskeys for these warm cocktails, including some new and innovative whiskeys that can elevate even those poured by us non-professionals. Pour them straight, and you'll probably fall in love with these whiskeys, too. Just two weeks ago, seven local spirits makers were honored at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, so head out and grab some world-champion whiskeys before the snow hits.
Dispensary Goodies Make Staying Home Fun
If you won’t be driving anyway, then it’s the perfect time to try out new cannabis products, from rosin gummies to drinks to savory edibles. (We won’t judge if a gummy is your jam. During frigid temperatures, gummies are probably a better idea than trying to air smoke out of your home.) Whatever your jam is, Westword has you covered with our best dispensary deals list, which is updated every week, as well as Denver's hottest pot products in our cannabis critic's High Notes.
Colorado Authors to Cozy Up With
Even those who aren’t big readers might find it hard to resist the thought of being cuddled under a blanket as the snow falls while catching up on their reading. Westword has a list of the best bookstores in Denver, where you can snag some great winter reads, and the Denver library’s extensive catalogue is always an option, too. If you want to read works by Colorado authors to really get in the mood, check out these recent Westword suggestions (you really can’t go wrong with Rebecca Yarros’s fantasy duo Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, which are fun and won't make you think too hard).
Green Chile Heat to Counteract the Snow
For this New Mexican author, Hatch green chile will always top the charts — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a plethora of great Colorado green chile options here in the Centennial State. Grab some to go from one of Westword's picks for the best green chile in Denver, or get cooking to make your own green chile stew. The spicy, flavorful chiles will warm you from the inside out.
Who Needs Snow Boots When You Have Crocs?This Colorado-based company is known for its foamy clogs with thirteen holes on top. Not exactly the best for snow, though they are waterproof. However, in recent years the company has expanded into boots. We suggest those with fuzzy linings for comfort at home, or the Echo Boot with an extra rubber sole for traction for any brief forays you may need to make — or to battle melting snow in the days after a storm. (But please, don’t grab the cowboy boot Crocs. Those are an embarrassment to Colorado.)
Firewood, First Aid and Other Boring Essentials
As far as actual supplies go, the NWS suggests several preparatory measures. Keep extra batteries and flashlights around, and double-check your first aid kits. (If you don't have one or haven’t replaced it since college, this could be a sign.) Same goes for your fire alarm and carbon monoxide detectors. The NWS recommends making sure both are in good order before a storm.
If you have a fireplace, local company A Touch of Class Tree Service offers next-day delivery of firewood across the Denver metro, and most large grocery and hardware stores sell firewood, as well.