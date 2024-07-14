 Denver Stereotypes About Enjoying Both the Outdoors and Beer Hold True | Westword
Reader: A Lot of Copy/Paste People Walking Around Denver, for Sure

July 14, 2024
A new poll found Denver residents have strong connections to outdoor recreation, dogs, craft beer and Red Rocks.
A new poll found Denver residents have strong connections to outdoor recreation, dogs, craft beer and Red Rocks. Unsplash/Drew Farwell
Imagine a "very Colorado person." Are they wearing flannel, hiking the mountains with their dog? Heading to Red Rocks for a concert, and pre-gaming with some craft beer or a joint?

Sounds about right, according to the latest poll from the Colorado Polling Institute, which asked a number of political questions but also delved into lifestyle matters and determined that several of Colorado's biggest stereotypes hold true for Denver residents. Bipartisan researchers from New Bridge Strategy and Aspect Research conducted a poll for the CPI from June 13 to 18, reaching 409 voters — many of whom reported strong associations with outdoor recreation, drinking craft beer and heading to Red Rocks.

Pollsters found that 72 percent of people in Denver had hiked, biked, skied or recreated in the mountains in the last twelve months. The majority had enjoyed a craft beer, too...sometimes at the conclusion of that hike or bike ride.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story on the poll results, most people agree with the assessment...although a few take issue with the survey itself. Says Jeremy: 
There’s way worse stereotypes out there than this, so I’ll take it.
Adds Natalie: 
A lot of copy/paste people walking around for sure.
Notes Krys: 
Having grown up in Colorado, all true!
Counters William:
It wasn't that way before the onslaught of (you name it) that moved in. Thanks for trashing the whole Front Range, not to mention what used to be pristine mountain land. We didn't brag about our dogs, or hiking, or our mountain bikes and our Subarus; we respected the land, and picked up after ourselves. What's happened in the last twelve years should be a crime. I've got 45 years of good solid living in Colorado to back it up, now it's an embarrassment. Glad I'm gone. Way to go, Calirado.
Responds Paul:
I moved to Tennessee to and guess what? They have this same genre of people here as well. My belief is that ubiquitous access to the internet and social media is creating a monoculture that is more based on generational than regional differences.
Comments Steven:
Colorado is an impressively rich and vibrant love song to Basic, basically. Could be worse, though.
Replies Drew: 
I heard the terms "Colorado Basic" or "Denver Basic" to describe folks that fit this stereotype. I was trying to come up with words to describe what I kept brushing up against culturally here in Denver.

What I want to know is, when does culture (or stereotypes) become just market saturation and over-commodification of a good or service? Because I feel like that's a thing here. I guess if people didn't want these things and weren't willing to pay for them, the stereotype wouldn't exist?

Which begs the question for me: Don't you have better things to invest your money and time on?"I guess not... There are worse things, so I won't get too judgey.
Adds Megan:
Also a "very Colorado person": a gal who owns three cats, doesn't ski or drink beer on top of a 14ers, and doesn't have the dough to go to even one concert at Red Rocks.... Yes, we do exist.
Suggests Derek: 
Man, the scientific conclusion is this is the most sciencey thing I’ve read in a long time.
A city within a state known for its outdoor recreation activities has people participating in outdoor recreation activities? That’s just crazy talk….
Concludes Jen:
409 people is hardly a representative sample. Did they go to a brewery on a Saturday afternoon?
Were you in a brewery yesterday afternoon? What did you think of the poll results? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
