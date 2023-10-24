 Denver's Second House1000 Sweep Coming, City Secretive on Details | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Homelessness

Second House1000 Encampment Sweep Coming, City Being Secretive on Details

The City of Denver is keeping quiet on when the second House1000 sweep will happen and where the homeless will go, citing "privacy and safety" concerns.
October 24, 2023
The encampment that stretches across multiple blocks near 21st and Curtis streets.
The encampment that stretches across multiple blocks near 21st and Curtis streets. Bennito L. Kelty
Share this:
Just a week after breaking ground on four micro-communities central to Mayor Mike Johnston's House1000 plan to put 1,000 homeless individuals into housing by 2024, the city has announced its second encampment sweep for the program.

But there's a catch: The Homelessness Resolution Operations Center, which is handling the sweep, is keeping quiet on when it will happen and where the homeless people will go, saying that's "to protect the privacy and safety of encampment residents and all others involved" in the process.

"The relocation facility and exact date will remain confidential for the time being," according to a statement released by the city agency on Tuesday, October 24.

The sweep will target people at an encampment near 21st and Curtis streets, which stretches for blocks around the U.S. Post Office at 951 20th Street and is blocking the entrance of Carioca Cafe, better known as Bar Bar. It's also around the corner from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

"The City and County of Denver is planning to close its second encampment of unsheltered residents and bring approximately 50 unhoused residents indoors under Mayor Mike Johnston's House1000 initiative," the HROC says in its statement. "This marks real progress towards our ambitious goal to bring 1,000 unsheltered Denverites indoors by the end of the year." 

According to a U.S. Post Office spokesperson for Colorado, blue mailboxes were removed from the area recently "due to vandalism," but "should be reinstalled soon." Curtis Park resident Julie Rubsam says she first noticed their absence last week.
click to enlarge Denver Police move a few homeless residents out of public right-of-ways.
Denver Police were at the intersections of 21st and Curtis to tell homeless residents to move off of a public right-of-way.
Bennito L. Kelty
Rubsam tells Westword that the 21st and Curtis encampment has been growing for the past nine to twelve months, and that she started dropping her mail off elsewhere because of it. "I didn't want to leave my car there," Rubsam says. "I didn't feel safe."

She adds, "I don't think it's fair to the residents who live and have to work there. It's a mess. We're human beings, too. I don't think we should say just because they're homeless, they get every piece of downtown Denver. I do want housing for every person, but it's horrible the conditions that people are living in there."

When asked if she would support a sweep, Rubsam says, "Yes."

Kevin Dentremont, a Denver resident who has been homeless since February, says he moved to the encampment on 21st and Curtis streets because his old spot at East 16th Avenue and Logan Street got swept during a right-of-way clearance a couple of weeks ago.

Denver Police told him four times last week that he had to move, but Dentremont stayed. DPD officers were also present on Friday, October 20, to tell those residents whose tents were blocking public right-of-ways that they needed to move.

"There's not a spot big enough in the neighborhood where you can go," Dentremont says. "This is a freaking process. I can't get my food stamps processed right now. I can't get any food. It's been a nightmare, because I've been in a nonstop process of moving for at least a week."

The first sweep that set homeless residents aside for House1000 housing took place in front of the Governor's Mansion encampment at Eighth Avenue and Logan Street on September 26. The city reported that 83 homeless residents from the encampment were moved into transitional housing units at the Best Western Hotel in Central Park, though many missed the chance to sign up because they were busy with medical or court appointments when workers came looking for applicants.

Denver has housed 183 residents so far, according to the House1000 online dashboard. Johnston has seen some pushback already for his sweeps, including from Denver City Council and the Housekeys Action Network Denver, an advocacy group for the homeless.

The homeless individuals at 21st and Curtis "will be transported on an assigned day to shelter accommodations," according to the HROC. Despite being secretive regarding the details, the city guarantees that wherever these people are going, they will get "wraparound support services" to "help get back on their feet" and into permanent housing.

In its statement, the HROC adds that "a suite of services" — including "portalets, hand washing stations and trash removal" — are already being provided at the encampment ahead of move-in day. "Teams are also visiting to provide supplies and services, including emergency medical services, peer support services, housing-focused case management and connection to behavioral health and substance misuse services," the agency explains.

In addition, city employees have been out helping homeless residents get driver's licenses and personal IDs to help them eventually move, with HROC officials saying this is "critical to securing housing resources."

After the upcoming sweep, the encampment at 21st and Curtis "will be permanently closed to any camping," and this will be done by working "closely with local businesses and residents to ensure the area remains clear," according to the HROC.

"After the closure, the city will not allow temporary structures including tents, or any other types of temporary shelter in these areas," the agency adds. "Through active communication with community members and ongoing outreach, engagement and enforcement teams, the city will work to keep these areas clear of encampments moving forward." 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Bennito L. Kelty is a Westword staff writer. He's been writing about local and state news since 2017, getting his start in Missouri, then Arizona and now Colorado. He was raised in Aurora, is proud of it and loves to talk about his hometown and the Mile High City. Habla español and a few other languages too.
Contact: Bennito L. Kelty

Trending

Crime Ring Stole Cars From Denver Airport, Used Them as "Battering Rams" to Swipe ATMs

Crime

Crime Ring Stole Cars From Denver Airport, Used Them as "Battering Rams" to Swipe ATMs

By Catie Cheshire
How to Watch Nuggets Games Since Comcast and Altitude Are Still Fighting

Sports

How to Watch Nuggets Games Since Comcast and Altitude Are Still Fighting

By Catie Cheshire
Ten Reasons Why Denver Is a “Bastion of Geekdom”

Tech

Ten Reasons Why Denver Is a “Bastion of Geekdom”

By Teague Bohlen
Micro-Communities Start Going Up in Denver As Questions Still Loom About House1000 Plan

Homelessness

Micro-Communities Start Going Up in Denver As Questions Still Loom About House1000 Plan

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation