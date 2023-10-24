Second House1000 Encampment Sweep Coming, City Being Secretive on Details

"The City and County of Denver is planning to close its second encampment of unsheltered residents and bring approximately 50 unhoused residents indoors under Mayor Mike Johnston's House1000 initiative," the HROC says in its statement. "This marks real progress towards our ambitious goal to bring 1,000 unsheltered Denverites indoors by the end of the year."



click to enlarge Denver Police were at the intersections of 21st and Curtis to tell homeless residents to move off of a public right-of-way. Bennito L. Kelty