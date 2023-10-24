Second House1000 Encampment Sweep Coming, City Being Secretive on Details

But there's a catch: The Homelessness Resolution Operations Center, which is handling the sweep, is keeping quiet on when it will happen and where the homeless people will go, saying that's "to protect the privacy and safety of encampment residents and all others involved" in the process.
"The relocation facility and exact date will remain confidential for the time being," according to a statement released by the city agency on Tuesday, October 24.
The sweep will target people at an encampment near 21st and Curtis streets, which stretches for blocks around the U.S. Post Office at 951 20th Street and is blocking the entrance of Carioca Cafe, better known as Bar Bar. It's also around the corner from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.
"The City and County of Denver is planning to close its second encampment of unsheltered residents and bring approximately 50 unhoused residents indoors under Mayor Mike Johnston's House1000 initiative," the HROC says in its statement. "This marks real progress towards our ambitious goal to bring 1,000 unsheltered Denverites indoors by the end of the year."
According to a U.S. Post Office spokesperson for Colorado, blue mailboxes were removed from the area recently "due to vandalism," but "should be reinstalled soon." Curtis Park resident Julie Rubsam says she first noticed their absence last week.
She adds, "I don't think it's fair to the residents who live and have to work there. It's a mess. We're human beings, too. I don't think we should say just because they're homeless, they get every piece of downtown Denver. I do want housing for every person, but it's horrible the conditions that people are living in there."
When asked if she would support a sweep, Rubsam says, "Yes."
Kevin Dentremont, a Denver resident who has been homeless since February, says he moved to the encampment on 21st and Curtis streets because his old spot at East 16th Avenue and Logan Street got swept during a right-of-way clearance a couple of weeks ago.
Denver Police told him four times last week that he had to move, but Dentremont stayed. DPD officers were also present on Friday, October 20, to tell those residents whose tents were blocking public right-of-ways that they needed to move.
"There's not a spot big enough in the neighborhood where you can go," Dentremont says. "This is a freaking process. I can't get my food stamps processed right now. I can't get any food. It's been a nightmare, because I've been in a nonstop process of moving for at least a week."
The first sweep that set homeless residents aside for House1000 housing took place in front of the Governor's Mansion encampment at Eighth Avenue and Logan Street on September 26. The city reported that 83 homeless residents from the encampment were moved into transitional housing units at the Best Western Hotel in Central Park, though many missed the chance to sign up because they were busy with medical or court appointments when workers came looking for applicants.
Denver has housed 183 residents so far, according to the House1000 online dashboard. Johnston has seen some pushback already for his sweeps, including from Denver City Council and the Housekeys Action Network Denver, an advocacy group for the homeless.
The homeless individuals at 21st and Curtis "will be transported on an assigned day to shelter accommodations," according to the HROC. Despite being secretive regarding the details, the city guarantees that wherever these people are going, they will get "wraparound support services" to "help get back on their feet" and into permanent housing.
In its statement, the HROC adds that "a suite of services" — including "portalets, hand washing stations and trash removal" — are already being provided at the encampment ahead of move-in day. "Teams are also visiting to provide supplies and services, including emergency medical services, peer support services, housing-focused case management and connection to behavioral health and substance misuse services," the agency explains.
In addition, city employees have been out helping homeless residents get driver's licenses and personal IDs to help them eventually move, with HROC officials saying this is "critical to securing housing resources."
After the upcoming sweep, the encampment at 21st and Curtis "will be permanently closed to any camping," and this will be done by working "closely with local businesses and residents to ensure the area remains clear," according to the HROC.
"After the closure, the city will not allow temporary structures including tents, or any other types of temporary shelter in these areas," the agency adds. "Through active communication with community members and ongoing outreach, engagement and enforcement teams, the city will work to keep these areas clear of encampments moving forward."