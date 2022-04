Cities That Most Denver Transplants Are Moving From

Thanks to a slowdown in birthrates , among other factors, Denver's population isn't growing as quickly as in years past — a trend that could lead to a wide range of challenges, including school closures and an increased dependence on transplants to keep the local economy strong. But a new study suggests that lately, Denver's gain in new arrivals of late has come at the expense of other places across Colorado, many of which are facing economic struggles of their own That's one of the takeaways from a report on the Stacker website regarding people finding new jobs in Denver after moving from somewhere else. The statistics are drawn from U.S. Census Bureau numbers focused on the first quarter of 2021, the most recent available.posts from 2016 2018 and 2019 about the cities sending the most new residents to Denver all included Colorado locations, but never so many or so prominently as the 2021 roster. Of the twenty places on the list, the top five are in-state: Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley and what's shorthanded as "non-metropolitan areas." Both Pueblo and Grand Junction also turn up.The list of out-of-state communities that people are leaving is led by greater Los Angeles, with the metropolitan areas of Chicago, New York City and Dallas following close behind — which explains the prevalence of California, Illinois, New York and Texas license plates on Denver streets.Keep reading for the twenty locations that lost people to the Mile High City, complete with details on net job increases and net job flow between cities. Note that this last metric typically favors Denver, but not always.Started a new job in Denver from Boston in Q1 2021: 17636th most common destination from BostonStarted a new job in Boston from Denver in Q1 2021: 870.4 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 89 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Minneapolis in Q1 2021: 18617th most common destination from MinneapolisStarted a new job in Minneapolis from Denver in Q1 2021: 1410.6 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 45 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Austin in Q1 2021: 22922nd most common destination from AustinStarted a new job in Austin from Denver in Q1 2021: 1560.7 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 73 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Seattle in Q1 2021: 23822nd most common destination from SeattleStarted a new job in Seattle from Denver in Q1 2021: 1950.9 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 43 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 24838th most common destination from AtlantaStarted a new job in Atlanta from Denver in Q1 2021: 2141.0 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 34 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Washington in Q1 2021: 29534th most common destination from WashingtonStarted a new job in Washington from Denver in Q1 2021: 1540.7 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 141 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 3547th most common destination from PhoenixStarted a new job in Phoenix from Denver in Q1 2021: 5042.3 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 150 to PhoenixStarted a new job in Denver from Houston in Q1 2021: 36031st most common destination from HoustonStarted a new job in Houston from Denver in Q1 2021: 2601.2 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 100 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Grand Junction in Q1 2021: 3742nd most common destination from Grand JunctionStarted a new job in Grand Junction from Denver in Q1 2021: 3451.6 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 29 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from San Francisco in Q1 2021: 38832nd most common destination from San FranciscoStarted a new job in San Francisco from Denver in Q1 2021: 1460.7 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 242 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Pueblo in Q1 2021: 4342nd most common destination from PuebloStarted a new job in Pueblo from Denver in Q1 2021: 5032.3 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 69 to PuebloStarted a new job in Denver from Dallas in Q1 2021: 50527th most common destination from DallasStarted a new job in Dallas from Denver in Q1 2021: 5022.3 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 3 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from New York in Q1 2021: 51836th most common destination from New YorkStarted a new job in New York from Denver in Q1 2021: 2431.1 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 275 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Chicago in Q1 2021: 54135th most common destination from ChicagoStarted a new job in Chicago from Denver in Q1 2021: 2441.1 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 297 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 60528th most common destination from Los AngelesStarted a new job in Los Angeles from Denver in Q1 2021: 3521.6 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 253 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Greeley in Q1 2021: 1,3341st most common destination from GreeleyStarted a new job in Greeley from Denver in Q1 2021: 1,3256.0 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 9 to DenverStarted a new job in Denver from Non in Q1 2021: 1,4152nd most common destination from NonStarted a new job in Non from Denver in Q1 2021: 1,4386.5 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 23 to Non-metropolitan area(s), COStarted a new job in Denver from Fort Collins in Q1 2021: 1,5892nd most common destination from Fort CollinsStarted a new job in Fort Collins from Denver in Q1 2021: 1,6857.6 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 96 to Fort CollinsStarted a new job in Denver from Boulder in Q1 2021: 2,6201st most common destination from BoulderStarted a new job in Boulder from Denver in Q1 2021: 2,62711.8 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 7 to BoulderStarted a new job in Denver from Colorado Springs in Q1 2021: 2,9302nd most common destination from Colorado SpringsStarted a new job in Colorado Springs from Denver in Q1 2021: 3,01413.6 percent of total new out-of-metro jobsNet job flow: 84 to Colorado Springs