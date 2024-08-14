Denver Sees Drop in the Unsheltered, but Overall Homeless Numbers Rise

The PIT Count is an annual tally of people who were in homeless shelters or sleeping on the streets on the night of January 22. As a condition of federal funding, county governments are required by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to conduct the count within their jurisdictions.

Sabrina Allie, an employee with the Department of Housing Stability, records a homeless resident living in a tent under an overpass in Sun Valley during the Point in Time count in January.



At the same time, MDHI noted that across the metro area "fewer people are experiencing homelessness for the first time," and "the number of chronically homeless individuals rose by 16 percent."

"This is where our homelessness strategy and our housing strategy connect," he says.