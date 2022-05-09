Denver Weekend Shootings at High-Profile Locations

The DPD tweeted about the first incident at 1:21 p.m. on May 6, noting that Denver police officers were investigating a shooting at the 300 block of Broadway. The DPD staged an update about the incident shortly before 3 p.m., when a Broadway closure was still in effect; an announcement that the route had reopened was shared a little over four hours later. Here's the video:
The major revelations were a description of the vehicle — a silver Chrysler 200 with the Colorado license plate ALOi76 — and word that a female driver was believed to be behind the wheel.
WATCH: DPD provides update on homicide/shooting in the 300 block of North Broadway. https://t.co/tqzw6ss4Ei— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 6, 2022
A man was reportedly killed in the incident, while a woman was injured. They were believed to be customers at an Enterprise rental car branch.
At 9:42 a.m. on May 7, the DPD said that thirty-year-old Derron Harris was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting; the department added that the female driver, as well as the car, had been found. The driver wasn't immediately charged, but police stressed that the investigation was "ongoing." The male victim has not yet been identified.
The shootings continued on May 6; at 10:04 p.m. that night, Denver police noted one in the area of South Raritan Street and West Alameda Avenue, in the Valverde neighborhood. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with injuries deemed serious.
At 2:01 p.m. on May 7, the DPD told of a shooting in the area around East 29th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in North Park Hill. The wounds suffered by two victims weren't considered life-threatening.
At 2:29 a.m. on May 8, the Union Station area, a focus of DPD enforcement since late 2021, saw a shooting on the 1600 block of Wazee Street. Two adult males were hit and suffered serious injuries.
Finally, at 10:17 p.m. on May 8, the DPD stated that a shooting victim had been transported to a hospital by a private vehicle with "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries." The tweet added that "officers are working to gather information about where this incident occurred."
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).