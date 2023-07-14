Denver7 News Anchor Bayan Wang Arrested for Domestic Violence, Taken Off Air

"We are aware of the situation, " says Denver7. "We can confirm that Bayan has not been on the air since July 1."
Wang, 31, is accused of striking his wife with a closed fist on the left side of her head — "causing pain" and bruising, according to police — during an argument over their dog, Cedar. The July 3 incident happened at their apartment on West Alameda Avenue and led to Wang being placed in custody without incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
"Upon arrival, Officer Ryan and myself contacted the victim...who was parked in a parking lot and crying upon first contact," says Denver Police Department Officer Jordy Aranda in the affidavit, noting that the victim "related that she has been in a relationship with the defendant...[and] stated she has been having a fall out with Bayan for a while now and Bayan told her to move out of the apartment."
According to cops, Wang's wife arrived at their apartment that Monday night and noticed that he wasn't there, so she started packing up her things. "Bayan returned to the apartment as she was about to leave and then they both began to argue about where the dog gets to stay," the affidavit notes.
"[Wang's wife] stated that Bayan had the dog and when she went to go for the dog, Bayan punched her with a closed fist on the left side of her head causing pain," says Aranda. "I was able to observe fresh bruising to left side of her head."
Wang, who also serves as a weekday reporter for Denver7, was contacted by police at the apartment and taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with assault. Attempts to reach him for comment have been unsuccessful.
Wang's wife, meanwhile, tells Westword that the couple is attempting to work things out when asked about their relationship in an Instagram direct message. "This situation was a very unfortunate misunderstanding," she says.
"I love my husband very much and am praying that an unjust perspective on the situation isn't portrayed by your story," she adds. "Please clarify that I am planning on reconciling at a later time, not that I am attempting to now."
"He's innocent, which is why I am planning on reconciling with him," she said. "I work with domestic violence victims, and I believe in advocating for individuals in these situations. This situation was simply not that. I appreciate you explaining your perspective."
She added: "When publishing, I ask that you please include my statement that this was an unfortunate misunderstanding and that I plan on moving forward with Bayan because he is innocent."
Pictures of the couple can be found littered on both of their personal pages, with the pair often posting photos of their dog "daughter," Cedar. According to his Denver7 bio, Wang and his wife got married in 2019 and have been together since at least 2018, when they first began posting pics together.
Wang joined Denver7 in June 2021; he was previously an anchor and reporter for KERO-TV in Bakersfield, California, and 12 News in Phoenix, Arizona.
In Colorado, alleged domestic violence offenders are often taken into custody as part of the state's mandatory arrest laws, which call for at least one party going to jail when an incident is reported. An automatic order of protection is put in place for the victim, and a mandatory court hearing is held before suspects can bond out.
Filling in w/ @bayanwang tonight! Catch us on @DenverChannel @ 10https://t.co/q5rUQ8C4cP pic.twitter.com/hAVkbUZYvZ— Danielle Kreutter (@DanielleKNews) June 11, 2023
According to the Denver County Court clerk's office, Wang appeared before a judge on July 5 but didn't enter any pleas. He was released on a $500 bond and advised to apply for a public defender before his next hearing on July 18, when Wang is scheduled to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, according to the clerk's office.
Denver7 declined to discuss Wang's case and current employment status when contacted by Westword. "We don't comment about personnel issues," the station says.