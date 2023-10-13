Denver Revs Up Right-of-Way Sweeps Despite Lack of Homeless Housing



When Johnston took office back in July, cleanups such as these immediately stopped after the last one under former mayor Michael Hancock was conducted on July 19. It was ordered seven days earlier, during Hancock's last days in office. Johnston was sworn in on July 17.



On September 26, right-of-way sweeps began again, with at least four taking place since then.



Now, Denver's unhoused have learned that Johnston has moved the goalposts on them, with there being one more type of sweep his office would continue authorizing that used to be carried out weekly by the Hancock administration — right-of-way sweeps.



Although it's DOTI who orders right-of-way sweeps, Denver mayors can influence how often they're carried out. City records show a stark difference in the number of right-of-way sweeps during the current and previous mayoral administrations.



During former Mayor Michael Hancock's last six months in office, right-of-way sweeps were done once or twice a week. DOTI carried out at least 42 right-of-way sweeps in 2023, per city records, while Hancock was in office. Denver posted 83 right-of-way cleanups last year and 96 cleanups in 2021.



According to DOTI spokesperson Nancy Kuhn, the City of Denver will enforce right-of-way rules when there are public health and safety risks, as Johnston said. But these sweeps don't guarantee housing under Johnston's House1000 plan.

"It is under DOTI's authority to remove encumbrances from the public right-of-way when the city sees an area deteriorating in condition with increasing amounts of trash and other items encumbering and blocking access to the public right-of-way," Kuhn tells Westword. "These cleanup efforts are separate from the House100 initiative."

According to DOTI spokesperson Nancy Kuhn, the City of Denver will enforce right-of-way rules when there are public health and safety risks, as Johnston said. But these sweeps don't guarantee housing under Johnston's House1000 plan. click to enlarge Tents and belongings were stacked up and crowded together just outside the Governor's Mansion at Eighth Avenue and Logan Street. Bennito L. Kelty





Multiple agencies are always involved in right-of-way sweeps, according to Kuhn.



The city has also been carrying out what DPD officers call "soft sweeps," where police officers show up at encampments to tell homeless residents they're violating the camping ban without issuing tickets. Multiple agencies are always involved in right-of-way sweeps, according to Kuhn. "Denver Police assist us," she says, noting how the mayor and other city officials are always aware of the operations before they happen. It ultimately falls on DOTI, Kuhn adds, to post notices warning homeless residents about the encampment cleanups. Seven days' notice is always given ahead of right-of-way sweeps, Kuhn says, to comply with the Lyall Settlement. With enforcement of the camping bans, as little as two days' notice has been given.

"The mayor's office is aware of any cleanups DOTI posts," she says.



An aide for Denver City Council at-large representative Sarah Parady says that her office is always notified as well, along with the other at-large office and the office of the council district where the sweep is taking place.



When asked if it's the mayor's office who orders these sweeps or if DOTI has to authorize them, Kuhn responds, "Conditions and circumstances dictate the city’s response to encampments. That response has always been a group effort, requiring multi-agency coordination and resources."



Johnston, however, threw a wrench into these response plans this week by calling off two right-of-way sweeps that were ordered by DOTI to happen.



The first was supposed to go down on Tuesday, October 10, at 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. "I didn't think there were pressing public health and safety risks," Johnston tells Westword.



"We're trying to limit those situations," he says. "Our goal is not to need to do large encumbrance cleanups unless we have housing or unless there's public health of safety risk or right-of-way."



Johnston canceled the 48th Avenue and Colorado sweep on October 6, the same day he paid a visit to the encampment.



The other canceled cleanup was a right-of-way sweep scheduled to happen at 50th Avenue and Dahlia Street, which was also supposed to unfold on Tuesday, October 10. The site was due to be swept "under DOTI's authority to remove encumbrances from the public right of way and deteriorating conditions," according to a statement from the Homelessness Resolution Operations Center, a city agency.



The HROC says "there also were significant public health and safety hazards at this site" and "the City and County of Denver decided to address the issues with this encampment in a different way — by providing a portable toilet and trash services as well as additional outreach and service connections."



The agency adds, "As the city moves forward with Mayor Johnston's homelessness initiative and other potential encampment cleanups, we know there will be many opportunities to learn and improve. The new direction with the 50th and Dahlia cleanup was one of those opportunities."



click to enlarge The "Gutter House" was an encampment that was set up near the 21st and California streets but was swept on September 27 as part of DOTI's right-of-way enforcement. Courtesy of Scott Coors

"When feasible, the City and County of Denver will implement a relocation effort," Kuhn says. "However, there unfortunately are still times when public health or public safety risks, or other reasons, require a cleanup even in cases when housing resources are not available."

"The City and County of Denver will implement a relocation effort to non-congregate — motel or micro-community — options when feasible," Kuhn explains. "However, there unfortunately are still times when public health or public safety risks, or other reasons, require a cleanup even in cases when housing resources are not available, and in these cases, congregate shelter will be offered."



The mayor published a House1000 dashboard a couple weeks ago to show how many people have been housed through his plan. As of Friday, October 13, the number sat at 168. But the dashboard doesn't specify where those who were housed came from, whether it was an encampment and which one.

