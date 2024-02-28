Lauren Boebert's Son Allegedly Robbed Woman With Brain Tumor, Committed Crimes With Girl He Made Sex Tape With

The felony charges that Representative Lauren Boebert's eighteen-year-old son, Tyler, got hit with on Tuesday, February 27, stem from a series of car thefts in Rifle, where he and some underage friends robbed several people, including a woman with a brain tumor who said she had just $75 "left to her name," according to police.
Investigators say Tyler and his pals were caught on surveillance cameras using credit cards that they swiped from their victims' parked cars at multiple locations on February 19 and February 20, according to their arrest affidavit, which was released by the Garfield County Clerk of Court. Among other places, the cards were used at the Kum & Go in the 100 block of East 26th Street in Rifle and a Love's Travel Stop in Parachute, where Tyler and his cohorts were caught on video.
During police interviews, one of the suspects was identified by another minor as a female whom Tyler "supposedly made a sex tape with," according to the affidavit, with the tape sent around to people they knew.
The crime ring is reportedly made up of three males, including Tyler, and the female. Police have accused them of stealing people's wallets and credit cards and attempting to run up tabs with them. One denied purchase for $717 was made on shein.com, which is an online style and accessory marketplace for independent brands and sellers. Another, for $175, was made at the Kum & Go.
Surveillance footage from the Love's shows Tyler wearing a gray hoodie with the phrase "Grit and Glory" on the front and "Shooters Grill" on the back, according to the affidavit. "Tyler's mother, Lauren Boebert, used to be the owner of the Shooters Grill restaurant here in Rifle, Colorado, hence why the gray hoodie would read out 'Shooters Grill' on the back," the affidavit says.
On February 27, the Rifle Police Department contacted Tyler and asked if he would be willing to meet and speak about "a case" it was working, the affidavit says. He agreed to meet at around 1:30 p.m. at his family's house in Rifle.
While at the home, authorities asked Tyler where he was the nights of February 19 and 20. "Tyler stated he could not remember clearly," the affidavit says. After being asked if he was with friends, Tyler stated he was and that he had been hanging out with them after returning from Windsor, where he is currently living, according to the affidavit.
"When [police] asked Tyler if he knew any of his friends' names, he stated he did not," the affidavit says. "But when [police] brought them up he confirmed they were with him." Tyler admitted to being with the other suspects and was promptly arrested, according to the affidavit.
His mother, who has consistently preached about the importance of Christian family values, offered a statement about her oldest son's arrest:
"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."
Tyler's father, Jayson Boebert, who is divorced from Lauren, gave Westword this statement:
"Being a father in today's challenging world can be a heavy task. With the constant bombardment of information and influences from all angles, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and uncertain about the best way to guide your children. The challenges we have experienced, especially in the last few years, with schools being shut down, social shut downs, and the depression that was set in from a mismanaged COVID SHUT DOWN. Despite our best efforts, we will fall short sometimes. As a parent balancing work, family, and personal life while striving to be a good role model for your kids can be incredibly demanding. Moreover, the spotlight of today's media can magnify and distort even the smallest aspects of your life. It's disheartening to see your actions or words misrepresented and sensationalized, painting a false picture for the public. These distortions do not only create tension within your family, but also affect your reputation and relationships outside of the home. As a father navigating this complex landscape, it is crucial to stay true to your values, communicate openly with your loved ones, and remember that perfection is unattainable. Striving for honest and genuine connections with your children and keeping them on the right path, despite the challenges and external pressures, is what truly matters in the end."
Jayson said that Tyler called him while behind bars. "He wanted to check on Josiah," he said, referring to Tyler's infant son. Jayson later picked Tyler up at the jail.
Tyler's February 27 arrest marks the second time in two years that he has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
In 2022, charges were filed against him for a car crash that left one of his friends hospitalized. For that incident, Tyler was hit with a misdemeanor traffic charge of "careless driving causing bodily harm," and his pal was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after cops found unprescribed Xanax pills in a bag of his. Tyler's charge was later dropped down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket.
Tyler was due to appear in court in September 2022 for the car crash, but he was a no-show. He got hit with a bench warrant as a result, but was later allowed to appear virtually in Garfield County Court instead of in person.