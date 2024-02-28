Lauren Boebert Responds to Son's Felony Charges: "I Will Never Give Up on Him"

Representative Lauren Boebert's eldest son, Tyler, is facing felony charges related to a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle, where he was arrested Tuesday, February 27, and remains behind bars.
The congresswoman, who has consistently preached about the importance of Christian family values, just offered up a statement on how she was feeling about Tyler's arrest.
Tyler, who turns nineteen in March, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday by officers with the Rifle Police Department. He is currently facing four felony counts of criminal possession ID documents — multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and more than fifteen other misdemeanor and petty charges, according to Rifle PD.
News of Tyler's arrest broke late on February 27, after Rifle PD posted a press bulletin on Facebook.
"Our policy is, if it's an arrest of someone eighteen or older with felony charges, we do a news release," Public Information Officer and Executive Assistant Angela Mills tells Westword.
"This is someone who fit that, so we did the release," she adds. "And also, our agency is very committed to transparency. Our police officers are working hard every day to help prevent and eliminate crime in our city, and for us, this is really about the crime. We were able to make a good arrest yesterday, and it's not about the person; it's about keeping our city safe."
Tyler is currently scheduled for an advisement hearing at 1:30 p.m. today, February 28, in Garfield County. He was still behind bars as of 10:45 a.m., according to jail records.
The arrest marks the second time in two years that Tyler has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
In 2022, charges were filed against him for a car crash that left one of his friends hospitalized. For that incident, Tyler was hit with a misdemeanor traffic charge of "careless driving causing bodily harm," and his pal was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after cops found unprescribed Xanax pills in a bag of his. Tyler's charge was later dropped down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket.
Tyler was due to appear in court in September 2022 for the car crash, but he was a no-show. He got hit with a bench warrant as a result, but was later allowed to appear virtually in Garfield County Court instead of in person, which is standard procedure. The Garfield County Clerk of Court's office told Westword that virtual appearances are granted on a "case-by-case basis."
Boebert Family Legal Trouble
Tyler is the latest Boebert family member to land behind bars, with his father Jayson already facing assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass charges, among other crimes, related to domestic incidents involving both Lauren and Tyler in January.
On January 6, Jayson allegedly got into an altercation with Lauren at a restaurant in Silt that led to his being forcibly removed by police. On January 9, he allegedly got into a fight with Tyler and assaulted him at their home; Jayson reportedly pulled a gun after Tyler called 911.
Both incidents were cited in paperwork that Lauren filed to obtain a temporary restraining order against Jayson, along with an alleged dispute that happened on February 2 in which Jayson was said to have entered Lauren's home "without permission" and "destroyed personal property," according to the filing.
In an interview with Westword earlier this month, Jayson said that "no threats were made" and added that Lauren's restraining order attempt was "cruel" and "unfair." He said the focus of the February 2 dispute was a trailer that the congresswoman wanted to use to move to her new home in Windsor, which is in the 4th Congressional District, where she is now running in a crowded race for representative.
Two of Jayson's most notorious criminal charges were reported in 2004 — public indecency and lewd exposure — for showing his penis to two young women at the Fireside Lane bowling alley in Rifle.
Lauren is also no stranger to being in handcuffs: Records show that the congresswoman, who was first elected in 2020 and fought off Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District House race last November, has received a summons or been arrested at least four times in the past decade.
A 2016 careless driving incident resulted in her being tossed in jail for approximately 100 minutes for failing to appear in court, according to the Denver Post. A plea deal later led to the careless driving charge being dropped, and only the unsafe-vehicle charge stuck.
Lauren's record also includes a charge of disorderly conduct for verbal altercations and dog-code violations related to the alleged harassment of a neighbor and her dogs.
According to Rifle PD, Tyler's arrest went down about five minutes before Lauren posted a message on X blasting the "Biden Crime Family."
"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for," Boebert says. "It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."
The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history.— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 27, 2024