Bloody Blake Street Crime Wave: Arrests and Open Investigations

Booking photos for Javon Price and Rayvell Powell, arrested for an August 6 homicide/shooting near Coors Field. Denver Police Department













Downtown Denver has seen a rash of violent crime this year , with a one-mile stretch of Blake Street accounting for 24 incidents, including two homicides and numerous assaults. But the Denver Police Department has recently ratcheted up its presence in the city's hot spots, and has now made arrests or closed cases in the majority of the Blake Street episodes.Compared to other periods in 2021's bloody summer in Denver , this past weekend was relatively quiet: just one shooting, on August 15, on the 2700 block of Bryant Street, in which an adult male suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. According to the DPD's Denver Crime Map , the most recent violent crime in downtown's Union Station area — which includes LoDo and the Ballpark neighborhood — was an aggravated assault early on August 13 near the intersection of 15th and Market streets, a block from Blake.The many elements related to where and when crimes occur make it impossible to identify a single cause for this reduction in violence. Asked about the DPD's response to the bloodshed downtown, a spokesperson says that the department "is constantly evaluating ways to enhance safety in areas that have seen an increase in crime — especially violent crime. DPD will increase patrols in the areas and timeframes in which these crimes have occurred and work to identify any contributing factors that can also be addressed."Meanwhile, detectives have been working to make arrests or otherwise resolve the incidents along Blake Street, and their track record has been impressive. Of the 24 since the start of 2021, only two are listed as open.Not that arrests have been made in the 22 other incidents reported along Blake Street. Five are no longer being investigated because the victims refused to cooperate, while another two are labeled inactive, with no other details provided; one was rejected for prosecution by the Denver District Attorney's Office. That leaves fourteen crimes that ended with arrests, including the two Blake Street homicides: Javon Price and Rayvell Powell are in custody related to an August 6 double shooting near Coors Field that left one person dead, while Carlos Vigil was busted in regard to a July 19 murder near the 16th Street Mall.Below is a map of the homicides and aggravated assaults between the 1400 and 2400 blocks of Blake Street during 2021; it's followed by DPD information about the status of each crime, listed in reverse chronological order.2:03 a.m. August 8Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryArrest: Brandon Cerecer Orbe10:32 p.m. August 6Homicide by other meansArrests: Javon Price and Rayvell Powell12:55 a.m. July 30Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violenceOpen2:44 p.m. July 24Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponArrest: Stacy Bowman3:32 a.m. July 19Homicide by other meansArrest: Carlos Vigil9:30 p.m. July 12Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryOpen5:15 p.m. July 12Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryInactive7:08 p.m. July 11Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryVictim refuses to cooperate12:25 a.m. June 30Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryArrest: Steve Kim12:33 a.m. June 27Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryArrest: Tiffany Sinclair1 a.m. June 21Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violenceRefused by DA12 p.m. June 13Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryVictim refuses to cooperate2:23 a.m. June 6Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryVictim refuses to cooperate2:23 a.m. June 6Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponArrest: Derrick Deoriest2:10 a.m. June 5Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponArrest: Rasheed Brandon9:30 p.m. June 2Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violenceArrest: Jason Moir11:15 p.m. May 28Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponArrest: Abdullahi Abdi1:45 a.m. May 16Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryVictim refuses to cooperate2:20 a.m. May 15Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryArrests: Rudy Herrera and Eddie Sanchez1:20 a.m. May 2Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryInactive1:30 a.m. May 1Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuryVictim refuses to cooperate9:10 a.m. April 2Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponArrest: Zachary Todd Starkey6:57 a.m. March 28Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponArrest: Bryce Alexander King6:18 p.m. February 15Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponArrest: Mitchell Herman10:45 p.m. February 5Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weaponVictim refuses to cooperateConcludes the DPD spokesperson: "As always, we encourage anyone who sees suspicious behaviors or wants to report something concerning to call us as soon as possible: 720-913-2000 for non-emergencies or 911 if it is an emergency."