Bloody Blake Street Crime Wave: Arrests and Open Investigations

Compared to other periods in 2021's bloody summer in Denver, this past weekend was relatively quiet: just one shooting, on August 15, on the 2700 block of Bryant Street, in which an adult male suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. According to the DPD's Denver Crime Map, the most recent violent crime in downtown's Union Station area — which includes LoDo and the Ballpark neighborhood — was an aggravated assault early on August 13 near the intersection of 15th and Market streets, a block from Blake.
The many elements related to where and when crimes occur make it impossible to identify a single cause for this reduction in violence. Asked about the DPD's response to the bloodshed downtown, a spokesperson says that the department "is constantly evaluating ways to enhance safety in areas that have seen an increase in crime — especially violent crime. DPD will increase patrols in the areas and timeframes in which these crimes have occurred and work to identify any contributing factors that can also be addressed."
Meanwhile, detectives have been working to make arrests or otherwise resolve the incidents along Blake Street, and their track record has been impressive. Of the 24 since the start of 2021, only two are listed as open.
Not that arrests have been made in the 22 other incidents reported along Blake Street. Five are no longer being investigated because the victims refused to cooperate, while another two are labeled inactive, with no other details provided; one was rejected for prosecution by the Denver District Attorney's Office. That leaves fourteen crimes that ended with arrests, including the two Blake Street homicides: Javon Price and Rayvell Powell are in custody related to an August 6 double shooting near Coors Field that left one person dead, while Carlos Vigil was busted in regard to a July 19 murder near the 16th Street Mall.
Below is a map of the homicides and aggravated assaults between the 1400 and 2400 blocks of Blake Street during 2021; it's followed by DPD information about the status of each crime, listed in reverse chronological order.
24. 1900 block of Blake Street
2:03 a.m. August 8
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Arrest: Brandon Cerecer Orbe
23. 22nd and Blake Street
10:32 p.m. August 6
Homicide by other means
Arrests: Javon Price and Rayvell Powell
23. 1900 block of Blake Street
12:55 a.m. July 30
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
Open
22. 1700 block of Blake Street
2:44 p.m. July 24
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Arrest: Stacy Bowman
21. 1600 Black Street
3:32 a.m. July 19
Homicide by other means
Arrest: Carlos Vigil
20. 2001 Blake Street
9:30 p.m. July 12
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Open
19. Blake Street/North Broadway Street
5:15 p.m. July 12
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Inactive
18. 2200 block of 19th Street (19th Street and Blake Street)
7:08 p.m. July 11
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Victim refuses to cooperate
17. 2000 block of Blake Street
12:25 a.m. June 30
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Arrest: Steve Kim
16. 1909 Blake Street
12:33 a.m. June 27
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Arrest: Tiffany Sinclair
15. 1909 Blake Street
1 a.m. June 21
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
Refused by DA
14. 22nd Street/Blake Street
12 p.m. June 13
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Victim refuses to cooperate
13. 1900 Blake Street
2:23 a.m. June 6
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Victim refuses to cooperate
12. 1900 block of Blake Street
2:23 a.m. June 6
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Arrest: Derrick Deoriest
11. 1900 block of Blake Street
2:10 a.m. June 5
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Arrest: Rasheed Brandon
10. 2401 Blake Street
9:30 p.m. June 2
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
Arrest: Jason Moir
9. 1400 block of Blake Street
11:15 p.m. May 28
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Arrest: Abdullahi Abdi
8. 1909 Blake Street
1:45 a.m. May 16
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Victim refuses to cooperate
7. 1800 block of Blake Street
2:20 a.m. May 15
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Arrests: Rudy Herrera and Eddie Sanchez
6. 2301 Blake Street
1:20 a.m. May 2
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Inactive
5. 1909 Blake Street
1:30 a.m. May 1
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Victim refuses to cooperate
4. 1700 block of Blake Street
9:10 a.m. April 2
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Arrest: Zachary Todd Starkey
3. 1755 Blake Street
6:57 a.m. March 28
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Arrest: Bryce Alexander King
2. 1775 Blake Street
6:18 p.m. February 15
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Arrest: Mitchell Herman
1. 1920 Blake Street
10:45 p.m. February 5
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
Victim refuses to cooperate
Concludes the DPD spokesperson: "As always, we encourage anyone who sees suspicious behaviors or wants to report something concerning to call us as soon as possible: 720-913-2000 for non-emergencies or 911 if it is an emergency."