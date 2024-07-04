Reader: Let's Celebrate While We Still Can!

Denver police received 550 calls for service regarding fireworks from May 1 through June 30. In that same time frame, they issued zero citations and made no arrests related to fireworks, according to the Denver Police Department. "Many complaints are not addressed due to the fact that officers are responding to other calls for service that may be more urgent," says DPD spokesman Jay Casillas.
This problem is not unique to Denver. Most municipalities along the Front Range have not ticketed anyone for using fireworks...and there have been plenty of scofflaws. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Hannah Metzger's story about lax enforcement, readers have plenty of theories. Says Robert:
They don’t enforce doing illegal drugs on the street corner or stealing bikes, why the hell would you think they’d enforce a fireworks ban?Responds Joe:
Fireworks should be low on a priority list. Let's celebrate while we still can!Counters Chris:
You must not have an animal that's been terrorized by fireworks.Adds Christopher:
Eventually, someone is going to snap at 3 a.m., and it's going to be bad.Suggests Graeme:
This could be solved the same way marijuana is being dealt with. Allow reasonable adult consumption. Punish people who enable children. Enforce certain bans when necessary.Concludes Hope:
"This ain't 'Nam, Smokey! There are rules!"Will you be watching fireworks tonight (see our list of Fourth of July events here). Will you be setting off fireworks tonight? If so, why? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].