Why Doesn't Denver Enforce Its Fireworks Ban?

When it comes to fireworks, Denver is still the wild West.
Colorado law prohibits fireworks that leave the ground or explode, and Denver goes even further with its ban on patriotic pyrotechnics: All personal fireworks — even sparklers — are forbidden in the city year-round, with penalties reaching up to $999 in fines and/or one year in jail. But the restriction does little to stop Denver residents.
Denver police received 550 calls for service regarding fireworks from May 1 through June 30. In that same time frame, they issued zero citations and made no arrests related to fireworks, according to the Denver Police Department.
"There are different challenges that can be the cause for low citation numbers regarding illegal fireworks," says DPD Public Information Officer Jay Casillas. "The large number of calls for service often do not provide much information to help officers locate the offender. A complainant, in many cases, is also required to be a witness that signs the complaint of the fireworks use, and many are unwilling to do that."
Without a witness to sign the complaint, officers cannot issue a citation for illegal fireworks use unless they observe the person lighting the firework, Casillas adds. But perhaps the most common issue when pursuing fireworks complaints is that Denver police do not have the time.
"Many complaints are not addressed due to the fact that officers are responding to other calls for service that may be more urgent," he says.
This problem is not unique to Denver. Neither Englewood nor Colorado Springs have issued any fireworks-related citations this summer, according to the local police departments, though Colorado Springs has confiscated "many" fireworks.
In Northglenn, police have issued "at least one" citation for illegal fireworks since May 1, says Public Information Officer James Burlison. "We prioritize all calls based on life safety," Burlison explains.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has multiple patrol units assigned specifically to fireworks calls, but they have not issued any citations for fireworks so far this summer, says PIO Karlyn Tilley. The sheriff's office prioritizes fireworks incidents involving injury or fire, but like Denver, Tilley says Jefferson County has struggled with reports that lack details.
"The only reasonable way for us to respond is if we have an exact address from where the fireworks are being set off and/or witnesses who can give us details about the people who are shooting off illegal fireworks," she says. "Reports without specific addresses and details severely strain our resources, leading to delays in responding to other critical calls for service."
Though repercussions have been lacking, Denver police still encourage residents to call in fireworks complaints "and provide as much information as possible," Casillas says. "We also encourage people to report illegal sales of fireworks in the city, as such investigations have led to large confiscations of fireworks in the past, which have kept them out of the hands of celebrants."
Both Denver and Northglenn ask residents to report fireworks incidents to the non-emergency police lines (720-913-2000 for Denver and 303-288-1535 for Northglenn).
Other local governments have created dedicated hotlines or online systems for fireworks reports in recent years, such as Arvada, Aurora, Douglas County, Englewood, Fort Collins, Golden, Jefferson County, Longmont and Parker.
Arvada police have not issued any citations related to fireworks since May 1, though they've received 74 calls for service over fireworks. However, this is a significant reduction in reports compared to last year, when police received 189 fireworks-related calls between May 1 and July 2, according to the Arvada Police Department.
This year, Arvada officials personally contacted individuals and neighborhoods that have generated fireworks calls in the past to educate them on local laws and discourage illegal fireworks use, says Public Information Officer Chase Amos.
"We believe this preemptive, education communication plan has had some success," Amos says.
"We hope for voluntary compliance from community members in not using personal fireworks," he continues. "During this time of year, Colorado law enforcement sees a dramatic increase in many types of calls for service in the summer. ... For those who choose to violate the ordinance, we will attempt to resolve violations, prioritizing overall calls based on emergency needs and prioritizing fireworks-related calls based on safety risk."
