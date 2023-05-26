Former Denver Safety Manager Calls Out DPS for Ignoring His Input on Safety Plan



Peña does feel optimistic that the group's persistent advocacy will result in its concerns being reflected in the revised safety plan. "We are all hopeful that some/most of our recommendations will be reflected in the next version," she says. "Many of the P-SAG recommendations on the discipline policy, matrix and ladder are also shared by the DPS community survey results."



Still, concerns about the engagement process persist, with Peña saying that P-SAG members have had to push tirelessly for their voices to be heard while DPS leaders are "abdicating their responsibility" to gather robust and meaningful feedback.

Peña says P-SAG sent its recommendations — which include improving the district's discipline policies and training procedures for educators involved in discipline — to the superintendent and board on May 19. She says the group has been in touch with boardmembers Scott Baldermann and Carrie Olson.According to Peña, P-SAG received an automatic reply from Marrero that stated: "Thank you for your email. I am currently out of the office. ... Please note that emails will go unread until my return on Wednesday, May 23, 2023."