 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Sports |

Funniest/Craziest Broncos Playoffs Tweets After Win Over Dolphins

Michael Roberts | November 23, 2020 | 7:41am
Drew Lock was all smiles after a November 22 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Drew Lock was all smiles after a November 22 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Denver Broncos via YouTube
AA

What a difference a win can make.

Last week at this time, Broncos fans still reeling from the team's humiliating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders were ready to toss alleged quarterback-of-the-future Drew Lock onto the ash heap of NFL history. But now, following an unlikely 20-13 triumph over the seemingly resurgent Miami Dolphins on November 22, many of those same folks are singing Lock's praises (or at least not calling for him to be drawn and quartered) and suggesting that a trip to the playoffs remains in the realm of possibility despite Denver's south-of-mediocre 4-6 record.

The debate on Twitter has been both bizarre and schizophrenic — but amusing nonetheless.

Related Stories

The Dolphins came into the contest on a high, thanks to three consecutive victories under first-year QB Tua Tagovailoa, with a tie for the AFC East lead just a W away — and early on, Lock seemed eager to do his part to help Miami achieve that goal. He threw an interception on just his second pass, giving the Dolphins a short field — and a Tua toss to DeVante Parker later, Denver was in a 7-0 hole.

The fans attending the game in person (they'll be the last this season, owing to spiking COVID-19 numbers) couldn't have been blamed for expecting the worst. But a funny thing happened on the way to disaster: The Broncos' defense, which has had a better season than most casual fans realize, made the highly touted Tagovailoa look like a standard-issue rookie rather than a phenom. Meanwhile, a mixture of effective Lock passes and strong running from Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon gave the Broncos life — and a 13-10 lead going into intermission.

Denver extended that margin to 20-10 in the second half, resulting in Tagovailoa being benched in favor of veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, who promptly led his squad to a field goal that reduced their deficit to a single possession. At that point, Lock and company responded rather than folded, and could have guaranteed a victory had Gordon not done what he does all too often — fumbled at the worst possible time, giving Fitzpatrick another chance to tie. Only a Justin Simmons interception in the end zone prevented that from happening.

This narrow escape didn't harsh the vibe of the Broncos' most faithful, as witnessed by post-game tweets suggesting that a trip to the post-season isn't out of the question, despite tremendous odds to the contrary.

Continue to see some of our favorite examples, juxtaposed with some opposing views and a concluding post that will put a smile on your face whether you love Lock or loathe him.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Number 1:

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.