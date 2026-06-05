Can Hasan Piker help leftists unseat Colorado’s establishment Democrats?

Hasan Piker has collaborated with the likes of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

A Twitch streamer’s upcoming appearance at a gay nightclub could help shape Colorado’s political landscape.

Socialist political commentator Hasan Piker is coming to Denver on June 14 to support progressive candidates challenging some of Colorado’s most powerful Democrats. The rally at Tracks dance hall will feature Melat Kiros — who is running against U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, Colorado’s longest-serving member of Congress — and State Sen. Julie Gonzales, who is running against U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a former governor of Colorado and mayor of Denver.

“A new generation of leaders is showing up for working people, unapologetically and unbought,” the event release says. “This rally brings together voices from across the progressive movement who are done waiting for change and ready to fight for it: Medicare for All, immigrant dignity, affordable housing, and an end to the big-money politics that’s rigged the system against working families.”

The rally highlights a shifting political strategy among some on the left, learning from the success of right-wing politicians who use influencers to mobilize their base and bypass traditional media.

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Melat Kiros (left) and State Sen. Julie Gonzales. Courtesy Melat Kiros/Ryan Macoubrie

Piker is one of the most popular left-wing political influencers. The 34-year-old has been called a Joe Rogan of the left, the AOC of Twitch, and a progressive alternative to the manosphere, and boasts over 3 million followers on Twitch. He has collaborated with the likes of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Like his online counterparts on the right, Piker has attracted controversy, including for saying “America deserved 9/11” and for his outspoken criticisms of Israel, which Jewish organizations have argued venture into antisemitic rhetoric and reportedly resulted in Piker being barred from visiting the UK. But many view the streamer as a valuable tool to recapture voters who have lost faith or interest in the Democratic Party, particularly young men.

Piker has recently begun trying to leverage his online clout into electoral influence, to little success. He campaigned for winning primary candidate Adam Hamawy in the New Jersey Congressional race, but three candidates he backed in his home state of California all lost their races, Politico reports.

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Kiros and Gonzales’s races could serve as a test of the limits of Piker’s political power IRL.

“Together, we can take back our party, get big money out of our politics, and build a better world,” Kiros says in a post advertising the event.

The “Power to the People” rally will also feature Tennessee State Rep. Justin J. Pearson and Michigan State Rep. Donavan McKinney, who are both running for Congress.