How Close Will Fracking Get to Denver?

As early as this week, Democrats at the State Capitol are expected to officially propose a major overhaul of Colorado oil and gas law, setting the stage for the first high-stakes legislative battle over fracking in five years. But one thing has changed since lawmakers tried and failed to reform drilling regulations in 2014: For tens of thousands of residents within Denver’s dense urban core, this issue is now literally closer to home.

The communities on the front lines of Colorado’s fracking wars increasingly aren’t just far-flung exurbs like Firestone, Erie or Lafayette; they’re also inner-ring municipalities like Thornton, Commerce City and Aurora, where dozens of new extraction sites and hundreds of individual wells are expected to be drilled in the coming years. Four proposed projects near Denver International Airport even plan to drill underground within city limits, though the surface sites will be located in Aurora and unincorporated Adams County.

Maps showing the locations of oil and gas wells in Colorado, with each well represented by a dot, have some key limitations. These maps don’t always distinguish between active and inactive wells, and when they do, it can be difficult to make sense of the clusters of tens of thousands color-coded dots layered on top of each other. And with more than 40,000 abandoned wells, many of them decades old, scattered across the state, these well maps don’t always paint an accurate picture of where and how oil and gas drilling has expanded so rapidly in Colorado in the past fifteen years.