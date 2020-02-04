 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Two photos of James Naulls Jr. The image on the right has been reversed "to try and demonstrate proper tattoo placement, as some selfie photographs create a mirror appearance or appear opposite in the picture."
Two photos of James Naulls Jr. The image on the right has been reversed "to try and demonstrate proper tattoo placement, as some selfie photographs create a mirror appearance or appear opposite in the picture."
Westminster Police Department

Manhunt for James Naulls After He Allegedly Strangled His Ex

Michael Roberts | February 4, 2020 | 6:48am
The scourge of domestic violence is a national tragedy, but one that's particularly acute in Colorado. Last July, we analyzed statistics that revealed that every woman fatally shot in Colorado during the previous year had been killed by a man.

Now, a manhunt is under way for thirty-year-old James Naulls Jr., who's accused of having strangled his former wife mere months after he was busted on November 14 for a domestic-violence episode serious enough to have earned him charges of aggravated assault and required him to wear a GPS ankle monitor until his trial — one he is believed to have cut off before fleeing.

At 1:59 p.m. on January 31, Naulls came to the attention of authorities again by way of a 911 call regarding a 33-year-old female — she was later identified as Yasmin Usama Dahabreh — who needed immediate medical help, albeit not for the reasons originally stated. Supposedly she'd fallen, but investigators quickly determined that her injuries were consistent with physical beating and strangulation.

Dahabreh was transported to an area hospital in grave condition, and she passed away on February 3. Soon after, the Westminster Police Department issued an alert: "The family is mourning their loss and has asked for privacy at this time," it states, "but with a renewed request for the public to help find Mr. Naulls."

In the meantime, law enforcement officials have redoubled their efforts to track down Naulls. In addition to releasing photos, the Westminster police note several sightings that have "been shared through social media," adding, "We need people to recognize the inherent delay with this method of reporting."

There's also a hint that others in the suspect's circle could be facing charges, since investigators "have reason to believe some of Mr. Naulls’ friends or family are helping him hide and evade capture," the alert continues.

Naulls is approximately 5'7" and 190 pounds, with brown eyes, a shaved head and "very distinct facial and neck tattoos," according to the Westminster police. If you see him, dial 911.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

