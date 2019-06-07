Kaiden Martin Captured, Some Guns Allegedly Stolen by Teen Still Missing

Early this morning, June 7, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kaiden Martin, the fifteen-year-old subject of an unusual alert the day before, had been taken into custody. However, not all of the guns he's suspected of stealing have been recovered.

A JCSO tweet sent out at 1:51 a.m. reads: "Update on at large gun theft suspect: Kaiden Martin, another juvenile, & an adult are in custody. The 3 were recently arrested at a home in Conifer without incident. Most of the guns were recovered; 2 are missing & a search for them is underway."

That we know Martin's moniker is unusual. In most instances, after all, law enforcement agencies refrain from using the names and photos of juvenile suspects unless or until they're charged as adults. But given the recent shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch, as well as the closure of schools throughout metro Denver over the perceived threat of an armed, Columbine-obsessed Florida teen in April, officials clearly determined that public safety trumped privacy concerns in this instance.

The case also resonated with recent troubling reports about youth detention facilities in Colorado, including a May 1 riot at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

On May 21, according to the JCSO, Martin was released from the Mount View Youth Services Center, where he'd been placed after allegedly stealing a firearm; he had been accused of burglary, theft and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun over that incident. At the time, he was fitted with an ankle monitor that lacks GPS capabilities but is designed to let personnel at Jeffco's Juvenile Assessment Center know if he moved beyond a permissible perimeter.

Officials say Martin did just that at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, and sent out an alert early the next morning that said investigators believe he'd disabled the security system at a relative's home, broken into what's characterized as "a secured gun safe," and stolen "multiple guns, a suppressor and ammunition."

The sheriff's office is devoted to accounting for this cache. Its latest tweet concludes with a promise of "additional information" once it becomes available.

This post has been updated to reflect the capture of Kaiden Martin.