Tasty Cinco de Mayo Specials and Events This Weekend

Cinco de Mayo is an often misunderstood holiday. It's not a celebration of Mexico's Independence Day — that would be September 16. Instead, it commemorates the Mexican army's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
In the U.S., though, the holiday has evolved into a general celebration of Mexican culture and, for better or worse, a day for the masses to throw back tequila and tacos. If that's your plan, check our list of the ten best places to get tacos in Denver, then sink your teeth into these spots that are offering tasty specials and good times:
Cinco de Mayo en Westwood community celebration from noon to 8 p.m. on May 4 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5. Located on Morrison Road between South Patton Court and South Quitman Street, the event includes live music, cultural dance performances, lucha libre, vendors, youth activities, art installations and more — and it's free to attend.
Mesa Latin Kitchen, which recently debuted at 8156 West Bowles Avenue in Littleton, is throwing a weekend-long Cinco de Mayo grand-opening bash complete with live music from flamenco guitarist Tito Magala on May 2 and May 4, plus mariachi music on May 5. The restaurant will also be hosting a wine, tequila and appetizer tasting on May 3, and is doing food giveaways May 4 and 5, offering a taste of items like tlayudas, Latin dips and chips, tres leches, horchata French toast and more throughout each day.
Cinco de Mayo block party featuring food and cocktail specials, luchador wrestling matches, giveaways and more. It will close off the intersection of 25th and Larimer streets for the event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 5.
Comida at Stanley Marketplace will have four specialty margaritas available all weekend long, including the yuzu charcoal margarita, chile mango margarita, passion guava margarita and the prickly pear margarita made with your choice of Altos or Patrón. Another Stanley Marketplace business, Cheluna Brewing Co., is hosting a Latin dance class on May 4. Afterward, stay and sip Cheluna's Mexican-inspired chelas and hard seltzers — order any pint of cerveza on tap and keep the glass for $10 all weekend.
From May 2-5, Blanco Cocina + Cantina at 9+Co is offering $5 Dos Equis beers; $25 beer buckets (six Dos Equis beers); a specialty margarita with a Mexican sangria float for $13/glass ($65/pitcher); and a $10 Arriba! shot. There will also be live mariachi music on Cinco de Mayo, and guests will get a drink token for a $1 classic or skinny margarita when visiting again in May.
If you're craving cold margaritas, head to Mile High Spirits (2201 Lawrence Street), which will be pouring margs all day for $8 on May 4 and $5 on May 5.
The Woods at the Source Hotel will be serving Cinco de Mayo specials May 3-5, including a passion fruit vanilla margarita for $11 and two braised pork belly tacos with pickled red onions and lime aioli for $12.
What did we miss? Send information on Cinco de Mayo food and drink specials to [email protected], and watch for our guide to the Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival in Civic Center Park.