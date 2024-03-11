Lauren Boebert Drops Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband, "Strict Agreements" in Place

"Jayson and I have come to some pretty strict agreements, and hopefully those are followed and we don't have to pursue another one in the future," Lauren told the judge handling the case on Monday afternoon, appearing via Webex.
The Republican lawmaker had been trying to serve Jayson with a temporary restraining order for over a month after two domestic incidents that happened in January involving Lauren and their eldest son, Tyler, which led to criminal charges being filed against Jayson.
Court hearings were held for a permanent order to be put in place on February 8 and March 4. The order would have barred Jayson from seeing both Lauren and their three other kids for up to two years. Jayson didn't show up for either court date since he hadn't been served.
During the March 4 hearing, Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky said he would attempt to serve Jayson on Monday, as he was scheduled to appear for his criminal cases. Jayson had previously told Westword that he was trying to work things out with Lauren, and that she had allegedly offered him an ultimatum last week but he refused to accept her "demands."
Asked by Pototsky if anyone had threatened, coerced or forced her to drop the restraining order, Lauren answered, "No." She remained on the Webex court stream to watch Jayson appear in person for his criminal charges.
"I was just wanting to see the status of the case since my son is involved," she told Pototsky after asking if she could stay on the stream. The judge said that she could.
While the restraining order was dropped, Pototsky did issue a protection order related to Jayson's criminal charges. It was amended to allow for contact between Jayson and Tyler, since the two of them are currently living together.
"No threatening, harassing, molesting or intimidating behavior," Pototsky told Jayson. "No weapons, no drugs, no alcohol. Contact is allowed."
Boebert Legal Saga Continues
Jayson is accused of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, among other crimes. On January 6, he allegedly got into an altercation with Lauren at a restaurant in Silt that led to his being forcibly removed by police. On January 9, he allegedly got into a fight with Tyler — who is currently facing felony charges in connection with a string of vehicle trespassing and property thefts — and assaulted him at their home. Jayson also reportedly pulled a gun after Tyler called 911.
Both incidents were cited in the paperwork that Lauren filed last month to obtain a temporary restraining order against Jayson, along with a reported dispute that happened on February 2 in which Jayson was said to have entered Lauren's home "without permission" and "destroyed personal property," according to the filing.
Jayson claimed in interviews with Westword that "no threats were made" during the February 2 argument, and he called Lauren's restraining order attempt "cruel" and "unfair."
Jayson is due back in court on April 15 in Garfield County for his disposition hearing in the criminal cases. The hearing will take place four days after Tyler is scheduled to appear in court on April 11 for a continuation of filing charges in his felony car theft case, which made headlines last month.
Tyler is currently facing four felony counts of criminal possession ID documents — multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and more than fifteen other misdemeanor and petty charges related to thefts in Rifle on February 19 and 20, according to police. He was arrested on February 27 and picked up by Jayson later that day.
The two of them have been spending "quality time" together riding snowmobiles and working on cars, according to Jayson.
"Tyler and I have had ample time together, along with my grandson," Jayson said earlier this month. "I read a lot of posts of people assuming the worst ... The truth is, we are very similar."