Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Calls Restraining Order, District Move "Desperate Actions of a Desperate Woman"

"Lauren told me today that the boys miss me badly and want to be with me. She told me they want to see me this Friday," Jayson told Westword in a text message after the hearing, which he legally skipped for a second time after no-showing last month because he was never served a subpoena. "She said she would drop everything, as long as I followed her orders and demands."
Jayson says he declined, so Lauren continued her push to keep the restraining order in place, telling Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky that it was a move she was making to protect their kids.
“It is a difficult decision for me to make, obviously, as a mother," Lauren told the judge.
"My boys miss their father. But I am afraid that his anger for me might be taken out on them," Lauren added. "This is a very difficult decision to proceed with, and I wish that [Jayson] was here.”
Pototsky said that he would attempt to serve Jayson in court on March 11, when he's due to make a bond appearance on criminal charges related to two domestic incidents involving Lauren and their eldest son, Tyler, back in January.
Jayson is accused of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, among other crimes. On January 6, he allegedly got into an altercation with Lauren at a restaurant in Silt that led to his being forcibly removed by police. On January 9, he allegedly got into a fight with Tyler — who is currently facing felony charges himself for a recent string of vehicle trespassing and property thefts — and assaulted him at their home. Jayson also reportedly pulled a gun after Tyler called 911.
Both incidents were cited in paperwork that Lauren filed last month to obtain her restraining order against Jayson, along with a reported dispute that happened on February 2 in which Jayson was said to have entered Lauren's home "without permission" and "destroyed personal property," according to the filing.
Jayson argues that "no threats were made" during the February 2 argument and has called Lauren's restraining order attempt "cruel" and "unfair." He says the focus of the dispute was a trailer that the congresswoman wanted to use to move to her new home in Windsor, which is in the 4th Congressional District, where she is now running in a crowded race for representative.
Lauren Boebert's Campaign
A Washington Post report published on March 3 claimed that Lauren missed a CD4 campaign event because of the February 2 incident, citing the congresswoman as saying that her ex-husband told her she could find some of her personal belongings "at the bottom of the pond," which turned out to not be true. He had put the items in a storage bin instead, according to the Post.
Jayson says Lauren's "pond" claim is a "sad excuse for missing an event," calling it and her filing of the restraining order "desperate actions of a desperate woman." He pointed to Lauren's move to CD4 and her uphill campaign for election — which was recently endorsed by former president Donald Trump on X — as reasons why she would try and make Jayson look like the bad guy.
"She made a decision for her personal gain," Jayson said of Lauren's request on Monday to continue with the restraining order case. "I have been hurt many times, but this is the worst pain I have ever felt. To endure so much suffering and have my children held hostage, and to only get a response if I bow down to the congresswoman's demands. I will not negotiate with terrorists."
A poll from Kaplan Strategies last month showed that 46 percent of GOP voters in CD4 would not vote for someone who switched districts. However, Lauren — who came in fifth in a January straw poll following the first CD4 Republican debate — led all GOP candidates when it came to whom voters would ultimately choose to represent them, with 32 percent of those surveyed choosing her.
Jayson believes the restraining order filing and "pond" allegations have helped bolster Lauren's case about why she left CD3. She has repeatedly said that Jayson prompted the move with his behavior.
"Her actions are only to represent a false claim that she needed to move away to a new district," Jayson argues. "But if anyone has paid attention, we all know that is false. If that were the case, why wouldn't she be with her children? She is never with them. They are held hostage to a political fairytale. She is gone and only home for four-to-six days a month, if that."
Sources have told Westword in the past that the Boebert children typically stay with family or friends while Lauren is away in Washington, D.C. Jayson says he wonders if she also uses "paid staff" to watch them; he claims at least one person has been hired as a babysitter.
Lauren appeared in court on Monday by herself as Jayson and their first-born spent the day together riding snowmobiles and "having some quality time," according to Jayson.
"Tyler and I have had ample time together, along with my Grandson," he writes. "We have been out riding snowmobiles around the property most of the morning." The two of them also spent time together over the weekend, according to Jayson.
“We have been working on some vehicles," he says. "We had Church yesterday, Tyler got to spend some time skiing with all this fresh powder we have been blessed with."
Tyler is currently facing four felony counts of criminal possession ID documents — multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and more than fifteen other misdemeanor and petty charges related to thefts in Rifle on February 19 and 20, according to police. He was arrested on February 27 and picked up by Jayson later that day.
When asked if the two of them are back on good terms, Jayson says: "We have never been on bad terms," insisting that "all is actually better than what people read."
As for Lauren's restraining order, Jayson claims that their eldest is in his corner. "He is on my side," Jayson says. "[Lauren] will allow my boys to suffer for her own benefit under any circumstances. She demonstrated this with her remarks about Tyler. Instead of standing by him and engaging in a conversation to uncover the truth about our son, she chose to condemn him. I will always be there for our children, regardless of the difficulties they may face."
According to Jayson, Lauren picked up their grandson from Jayson's house on Monday afternoon after the restraining order hearing, but it has been seven weeks since he's seen their three other children.
Lauren Boebert's staff did not respond to requests for comment on Jayson's accusations.