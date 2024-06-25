Lauren Boebert Wears Fake Trump Sneakers, Kisses Ring After Colorado Primary Win

Rocking a "Make America Great Again" hat and a phony pair of Trump Sneakers, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert basked in the glory of a landslide victory in Colorado's 4th Congressional District GOP primary race on Tuesday night, June 25, in front of an "intimate" crowd in Windsor.
Boebert — after walking outside and taking a call from someone during her election watch party — told Westword she was speaking with Donald Trump and had proudly kissed the former president's 2024 election ring following her win.
"I said a lot of great things," she recalled. "I told him I'm looking forward to helping him in this fight and that I'm going to be there [for him], and I told him he needs to win his third election."
Asked what Trump said to her when he called, Boebert told Westword: "He congratulated me, he loves me and thanks me for a good win." ahead of her GOP opponents by roughly 35,000 votes or more, with over 43 percent of the total vote. State Representative Jerry Sonnenberg has been trailing behind her with a little under 15 percent of the vote.
Boebert's five Republican rivals combined have amassed over 67,000 votes, while Boebert has brought in 52,006. The Associated Press declared victory for the controversial CD3 representative, who moved and switched districts late last year, after the first round of election results were released at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
"The haters do not define me," she told Westword. "I am blood bought, blood washed. I'm a daughter of the almighty God. That is where I get my value. And that is the only thing I will allow to define me."
During her victory speech, Boebert wore what many news outlets are reporting to be Trump's "limited-edition" reflective gold sneakers that he's been hawking, which caught the eye of social media users. But she informed Westword that they're actually fakes.
"These are very China, but I'm okay with that," she said, laughing. "If I could've bought the OGs, I would have."
Around seventy people attended Boebert's watch party, according to press secretary Drew Sexton. It was an open bar, but there wasn't much drinking going on.
"They're at $1,070," a bartender told Westword of the campaign tab at around 10:20 p.m. as folks trickled out of the RainDance National Resort. Boebert left the party at around 8:40 p.m.
The 37-year-old congresswoman had been running for the CD4 seat formerly held by Ken Buck, who announced he would not run again before unexpectedly resigning in March over issues he had with the political climate in Washington, D.C.
Republican Greg Lopez was nominated as the GOP candidate to take Buck's place and won the special election on Tuesday night to replace him as the CD4 rep until the November election.
"Greg intends to serve the remainder of former representative Ken Buck's term with honor and dignity and then return home to Colorado," Lopez's campaign team said in a statement.
Boebert's win comes following a bumpy year for the legislator. She's had multiple reported altercations with her ex-husband, Jayson, resulting in a restraining order request that she later dropped. Her oldest son, Tyler, is currently facing felony charges in connection with a string of vehicle trespassing and property thefts in Rifle. And there was even a recent health scare that put Boebert in the hospital.
Members of Boebert's family, including her mother and one of her sons (not Tyler), were in attendance at the election party. They and others cheered loudly when a Fox News broadcast announcing Boebert's win was shown on the venue's thirty-foot-by-eighteen-foot big screen.
"We're just very excited," Boebert's mother, Shawna Bentz, told Westword. "This shows how she just keeps moving forward no matter what is thrown at her."
Boebert's challenger in the November election for CD4 will be Democrat Trisha Calvarese, who beat Ike McCorkle in a tight race.