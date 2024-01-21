Reader: The Boeberts Are a Family Portrait of the Dumbing Down of Our Nation

Tyler, who turns nineteen on March 21, became a father himself last year; early on January 9, he called the police to say that Jayson had argued about how he was dealing with the baby, and had pushed Tyler to the ground. "Jayson had a gun, it was a rifle. Jayson was carrying the rifle," the affidavit reports.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook posts reporting the ongoing Boebert family drama, readers take aim themselves. Says Steve:
The "party of law and order"!Adds Adelo:
Ah, Christian values.Responds Scott:
Ah, if the dumbing down of our nation was a family portrait. It amazes me that we still have people who cheer, hoot and holler about Making America Great with these type of Idiots in political power positions.Suggests James:
Westword addicted to sideshows, never policy.Replies Steve:
Sideshows are the only thing the Republican Party ever delivers on.And then there's this, adapted by Clare Hydock of Craig from “Bye, Bye Blackbird,” written by Ray Henderson and Mort Dixon in 1926:
Bye, Bye BoebertWhat do you think of Lauren Boebert's candidacy in CD4? Her performance in CD3? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected],
Pack up all your cares and woes. There you go, to CD4. Bye, bye, Boebert.
Can’t take the heat so you leave the kitchen. Afraid you’re gonna lose to Adam Frisch-en. Bye, bye, Boebert.
Won’t get Trump’s support ‘cuz leaving makes you look weak. So your campaign looks pretty bleak. Bye, bye, Boebert.
Want him kept on the ballot, “let the voters” decide. Shouldn’t that apply to you; what, you lied? Bye, bye Boebert.
I wish you good luck and good riddance. Won’t take CD4 long to see through your transience. Bye, bye, Boebert.
By the way, that means “lasting only for a short time; transitory nature.” Nothing to do with your anti-transgender legislature. Boebert, bye bye.