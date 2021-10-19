Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Politics

Lauren Boebert's "Let's Go Brandon!" Sign = "F*ck Joe Biden"

October 19, 2021 6:20AM

The photo tweeted by Representative Lauren Boebert on October 18.
The photo tweeted by Representative Lauren Boebert on October 18. @laurenboebert
At 11:06 a.m. October 18, the Twitter account of Lauren Boebert tweeted a photo from the previous day's game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in which the U.S. Representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is wearing a Tim Tebow jersey and a wide smile as she holds up a sign that reads, "Let's Go Brandon!"

Was Boebert showing support for placekicker Brandon McManus or the two former Broncos named Brandon Marshall — either the supremely gifted but occasionally troubled wide receiver or the linebacker who stirred local controversy by supporting the decision of Colin Kaepernick, his former college teammate, to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem? Nope. Over the past couple of weeks, "Let's Go Brandon!" has become a coded phrase prized by MAGA supporters, because it translates to "Fuck Joe Biden."

The origin of the expression goes back to the October 2 NASCAR race at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. During an interview between driver Brandon Brown and NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, fans in the stands can be heard loudly repeating "Fuck Joe Biden" — but Stavast either mishears or misinterprets the words. She tells Brown, "As you can hear the chants from the crowd, 'Let's go, Brandon.'"

The moment quickly began to circulate on social media, as evidenced by this tweet:
"Let's Go Brandon!" also started popping up in Biden-ripping memes, and right-wing crowds have delighted in unleashing it at events such as a recent Houston Astros playoff game during which Texas Senator Ted Cruz was caught rooting for Brandon on video.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Boebert, whose Twitter page is currently topped by a pinned tweet from August 26 whose caption suggests "Joe Biden needs to resign.... Kamala and Nancy can follow him out the door!," is echoing others in the ultra-right crowd with her latest tweet — and the message has definitely hit the sweet spot with many supporters. While plenty of the comments on her "Let's Go Brandon!" tweet are negative, the post has more than 14,000 likes and has been retweeted in excess of 1,700 times.

We've reached out to Boebert's office in Washington, D.C., for comment. Among our questions: What would she say to those who find it disrespectful and unpatriotic for a member of Congress to essentially be saying "Fuck you" to the sitting commander in chief, and how would she react if an elected Democrat shared a photo that sent the same message to former President Donald Trump? If her office gets back to us, we'll update this post.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation