Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Assaulted Eldest Son Tyler, Shoved Thumb in His Mouth: Cops

Representative Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson, was taken into custody on two separate arrest warrants Tuesday, January 9 — one for his reported restaurant fight with the Colorado congresswoman, and another for allegedly assaulting their eldest son, Tyler, during an argument at their house in Garfield County, the arrest affidavit says.
Tyler, who turns nineteen on March 21, reported the incident to police at around 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, per the affidavit, which was obtained by Westword on Wednesday. The report states that "Jayson threw Tyler's phone across the house" during an argument about laying Tyler's baby son "down to sleep." Jayson allegedly "pushed Tyler to the ground and pushed his thumb into his mouth," the affidavit says. "Jayson had a gun, it was a rifle. Jayson was carrying the rifle."
When cops arrived on the scene, "Jayson was getting into a gray F-350," the affidavit says. "There was possibly a female in the truck with Jayson."
As authorities moved onto the property, "the female was back inside and Jayson was in the truck by himself." Fearing that Jayson was still armed with the rifle, "law enforcement decided it was best to stage at the beginning of the driveway for officer safety reasons. Due to Jayson grabbing the rifle when Tyler was on the phone with dispatch, it was unknown if Jayson was setting up for an ambush because he knew law enforcement would be responding, which was another reason law enforcement staged."
Authorities eventually made contact with Tyler, who had left the house and returned with an unidentified individual, and decided to "relocate" him to the Silt Police Department for an interview, the affidavit says. Down at the station, the teen explained what had happened between him and his father.
According to Tyler, Jayson had berated and attacked him for placing his young child in a "laundry basket" to sleep. The Boeberts have been taking care of Tyler's son, who was born last year.
"Tyler had determined that the laundry basket was not a hazard...and it was better for [the child] to sleep in laundry basket, full of clothes, rather than on the bed and risk falling," the affidavit says. "At some point...Jayson returned to the bedroom where Tyler was. Tyler advised [police] Jayson hit his (Tyler's) legs and began to ask him why [the child] was in a laundry basket. ... Tyler attempted to explain to Jayson that [the child] was fine in the laundry basket. While Jayson continued to question Tyler, Jayson attempted to grab Tyler's phone several times. Tyler advised that because Jayson was under the influence of alcohol, he was clumsy and dropped the phone several times. Tyler believed he was under the influence because he was only clumsy when he drank alcohol and he had slurred speech."
According to the affidavit, Tyler tried to "get to his phone," and that's when Jayson allegedly "shoved" him. Tyler described the shove as Jayson "placing one hand in the area of his throat/neck and pushing back." The affidavit says that "Tyler became upset at this point and a physical altercation began between Jayson and him." During the altercation, Jayson allegedly "stuck his right hand thumb into Tyler's mouth." Tyler told police it felt like his dad was going to "pull his tooth out."
Once the altercation stopped, Tyler was able to reach his phone and called the cops. "Tyler advised that when Jayson saw that Tyler was on the phone with dispatch, Jayson grabbed the rifle," according to the affidavit.
The Boebert patriarch was arrested later in the day and charged with six crimes related to his altercation with Tyler and the restaurant incident with his ex-wife — including misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited use of a firearm — after initially claiming that he was the victim.
A criminal history report obtained by Westword through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows that Jayson Boebert was taken into custody by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and charged with "simple assault in the third degree, simple assault 3 - knowingly/recklessly causing injury to another person, prohibited use of a weapon - aiming firearm, obstructing police/obstructing a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture." The last two charges are petty offenses; the rest are misdemeanors.
Silt Police Chief Mike Kite tells Westword that three of the charges stem from the domestic violence incident at Miner's Claim Restaurant on Saturday, January 6: obstruction, trespassing and disorderly conduct. The others are related to the Tyler incident, which prompted the second warrant with the GCSO.
The sheriff's office has not yet responded to requests for more information regarding Jayson's arrest. Kite says the Silt Police Department, which has just nine employees to cover a town of 3,700 people, will likely wrap up its side of the investigation and "disposition on this case" in the coming days.
"We are hoping to have this case tied up by the first of next week — that's our game plan," he tells Westword. "We are still gathering stuff together. Once everything is completed, we will look at the totality of everything and we'll go from there."
Garfield County jail records show that Jayson, 43, was released shortly after his arrest. Attempts to reach him for comment since his arrest have been unsuccessful.
On Monday, the father of four had opened up to Westword about what he says went down at Miner's Claim; he claimed that he called the cops in response to what happened.
Earlier, in text messages to the anti-Boebert super PAC American Muckrackers, Jayson had alleged that his ex-wife had punched him in the face, prompting him to call the police. The two had been arguing following an incident earlier in the day when Jayson attempted to hug Lauren and talk to her after she arrived at his house to pick up one of their sons for dinner and she denied his advances.
Jayson told Westword that he later asked to speak with Lauren in person and she agreed, choosing the restaurant as their meeting spot.
An aide for Lauren Boebert told the Daily Beast that Jayson was "being disrespectful," "being an asshole" and getting "lewd" during their meeting at Miner's Claim. According to the Daily Beast, "the alleged behavior revolted Lauren ... but that seemed to make her ex more aggressive." There was then "apparently a physical altercation of indeterminate severity," the outlet reported. The aide said Jayson "made a motion" toward his ex-wife "to grab her" and that it was "an aggressive move, not romantic." In the process of keeping him back, Lauren "put her hand in his face" and "put her hand on his nose."
Asked if the aide's allegations were true, Jayson cryptically told Westword: "That's her story." He said he was trying to reconcile with Lauren earlier in the day on January 6, and he was attempting to make things right at Miner's Claim that night.
"I was telling her I want her back," he said. "She started bringing up some of the things that she didn't like that I have done in our relationship."
Jayson added, "I should have handled it more responsibly. I mean, look how it escalated. It turned into this big deal, and honestly, it's just two people trying to figure out, you know, how to have peace with each other and how to move forward from here. It's just unfortunate, because now it's turned into this big story. And I know it's hurt her. She's a good person; she didn't deserve that. And it just sucks when you're kind of in the spotlight that, you know, any of your family matters are in the spotlight. Anything."