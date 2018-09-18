Lawsuit: Advantage Rental Car Employee at DIA Demanded $50, Rented Car Full of Pot

A Miami man flew to Denver International Airport on a quest to buy a specific BMW, but he didn't find a car. Instead, a lawsuit alleges, he was extorted for $50 by an Advantage Rent A Car employee and given a rental car with forty pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

The lawsuit, filed in Colorado district court by Woodrow & Peluso LLC on behalf of Nang Thai, is seeking damages as a result of Advantage's "fraudulent conduct, theft and serious breaches of conduct." The lawsuit accuses Advantage of violating the Colorado Consumer Protection Act and committing civil theft, false imprisonment, breach of contract, fraudulent concealment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The details of the lawsuit, filed September 17, are bizarre at best. Thai flew into Denver International Airport in the early hours of July 12, after his flight had been delayed. At Advantage's rental car desk, he says he encountered a man who demanded $50 in cash or any amount of marijuana before he would rent a car to Thai. Thai paid the man with a cash app on his phone. "That's when [his] nightmare truly began," the lawsuit says.