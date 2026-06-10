First (and only) home within Colorado’s most private ski resort heads to auction

Hate waiting in lift lines? Sick of waking up early to shred fresh powder before the masses? Have tens of millions of dollars burning a hole in your pocket?

The first completed private residence in Colorado’s most exclusive ski resort is heading to auction. The 4,181-square-foot home, dubbed Hideaway Creek Cabin, sits on over 35 acres in Montrose County. It is listed for $25.7 million, with the auction scheduled to begin on July 14.

Though the cabin is nothing to sneeze at, the real draw for buyers is its location within the private ski area, Cimarron Mountain Club.

The club offers membership to just 13 families at a time, ensuring unfettered access to 60-plus ski runs on the nearly 2,000-acre mountain. Members enjoy expert ski guides, heated snowcat rides up the mountain, a 15,000-square-foot private lodge and, most important, complete seclusion — sparing the top 1% from rubbing elbows with us plebs at public resorts.

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Membership costs around $3 million, including ownership of a 35‑acre homesite. Club founders expected members to quickly fill the land with mansions, but eight years after the ski area opened in 2018, Hideaway Creek Cabin is the only completed residence so far, according to the listing.

“Opportunities like Hideaway Creek Cabin are extraordinarily rare,” says listing agent Steven Shane of Compass Aspen. “You’re not simply purchasing a home, you’re gaining access to an entire private mountain lifestyle that very few people will ever experience. … Cimarron offers a level of privacy, exclusivity, and adventure that simply doesn’t exist elsewhere in the Rocky Mountains.”

Hideaway Creek Cabin at 4901 Cimarron Mountain Rd., Cimarron.

The house comes fully furnished.

The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Early bids are currently being accepted.

The cabin sits on over 35 acres.

Buyers will receive immediate membership access to Cimarron Mountain Club.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home comes fully furnished, complete with two wood-burning fireplaces and a solar energy system. Full membership in the Cimarron Mountain Club is included.

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The homeowners association provides grounds maintenance, snow removal and even fire delivery … for a $120,000 annual fee, according to the listing.

The property is located along the Cimarron River corridor, between Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and the San Juan Mountains. This provides access to year-round recreation after ski season ends, including fishing, hiking, boating and climbing.

The residence was completed in 2025 and listed for sale in December. Still unsold, it is scheduled for auction from July 14 through July 28 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace.

“Extraordinary properties deserve extraordinary exposure,” says Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “By creating a defined timeline and leveraging our global marketplace, we’re able to connect this offering with qualified buyers from around the world who are seeking experiences that cannot be replicated.”

Bidders must pay a $10,000 deposit just to participate in the auction, according to the listing. That’s more expensive than buying Ikon passes for the whole family.