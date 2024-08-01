 Map: Denver Wildfires, Blazes in Surrounding Area | Westword
Colorado Wildfire Map: Front Range, Western Slope Fighting Blazes

As wildfires burn across the Front Range, here is an updated map of Colorado wildfires this summer.
August 1, 2024
The Quarry Fire is currently burning in Deer Creek Canyon, close to homes in Jefferson County.
The Quarry Fire is currently burning in Deer Creek Canyon, close to homes in Jefferson County.
Colorado is in full defense mode against wildfires as August starts, with four blazes burning thousands of acres and causing hundreds of evacuations along the Front Range.

The Alexander Mountain fire in Larimer County is the biggest and oldest. Located west of Loveland, the Alexander Mountain was first reported on July 29 and has burned through nearly 8,000 acres so far. That fire has forced over 3,000 people to evacuate, but there have been no reported injuries or burned homes.

The Stone Canyon fire, outside of Lyons in Boulder County, was first reported on July 30. It has resulted in one reported fatality, injured several firefighters and burned at least five homes or buildings.

Two smaller fires, the Quarry fire in Deer Creek Canyon, just outside of Jefferson County, and the Lake Shore fire in Boulder County, have caused a handful of suburban Denver neighborhoods and foothills communities to evacuate.

The two fires in Boulder County quieted a little overnight, and crews have made progress on containment, according to local officials, but the blazes continue to burn. Governor Jared Polis has been meeting with local, state and federal officials to coordinate responses, including the National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has authorized federal funds to help suppress the Alexander Mountain and Stone Canyon fires.

“Our brave first responders are working around the clock to fight the fires across the Front Range and Western Slope to protect Coloradans, our communities, property,and lands. The state is providing major support to help manage and contain these fires as quickly as possible and following my authorization, the National Guard is assisting where needed. My thoughts are with the families evacuated, displaced, and impacted by these terrifying fires," Polis said in a statement on July 30.

Polis declared a disaster emergency for the Quarry Fire on July 31, directing the Department of Public Safety and its divisions of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Fire Prevention and Control to "take all necessary and appropriate actions to assist with response, recovery, and mitigation efforts for the Quarry Fire."

Wildfires have also sparked outside the Front Range, in Delta and San Miguel counties. See an updated map of current wildfires across Colorado below.
