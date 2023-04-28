Denver Residents Could Earn $1,000 Masturbating as Part of Orgasm Advisory Job

"Masturbation, even though things have changed a lot over the past few decades, is still unfortunately stigmatized," notes Tomchesson. "One of our priorities is making sure people have a fun, fulfilling sex life."

The tour will begin on May 6 in New York City and will stop in Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, San Francisco, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Chicago, Montreal, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Cheyenne.



California bought more sex products from Lovehoney than any other state in 2022, according to the company's sex map . Massachusetts led the way in prostate massage toys, Michigan in nipple clamps, Arizona in wearable couple's vibrators, New York in bed restraints, Ohio in sex dolls, Pennsylvania in butt plugs, and Texas in clitoral suction simulators. Wyoming purchased the fewest sex products last year.

