Denver Residents Could Earn $1,000 Masturbating as Part of Orgasm Advisory Job

The U.K.-based sexual wellness brand and global sex toy manufacturer will be coming to the Mile High City in May to spend two days recruiting members and "educating the masses about masturbation," says its resident sexual wellness adviser, Sarah Tomchesson. Events will be held on the 16th Street Mall and outside of Coors Field, with people of "all experience levels" encouraged to apply.
"Masturbation, even though things have changed a lot over the past few decades, is still unfortunately stigmatized," notes Tomchesson. "One of our priorities is making sure people have a fun, fulfilling sex life."
Lovehoney's main focus for the events and the Orgasm Advisory Board is to promote the benefits of masturbation and find ways to make the sex-related products it sells even more pleasurable. "There are so many benefits to masturbating, whether it be stress relief or to have better sleep," she says. "When you masturbate, you get more comfortable with your body and learn more about your body. You have better sex and better understand what turns you on."
The visit to Denver is just one stop in a sixteen-city tour through the U.S. and Canada, a trip that Lovehoney is undertaking for the first time in its more than two-decade history. The tour will begin on May 6 in New York City and will stop in Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, San Francisco, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Chicago, Montreal, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Cheyenne.
California bought more sex products from Lovehoney than any other state in 2022, according to the company's sex map. Massachusetts led the way in prostate massage toys, Michigan in nipple clamps, Arizona in wearable couple's vibrators, New York in bed restraints, Ohio in sex dolls, Pennsylvania in butt plugs, and Texas in clitoral suction simulators. Wyoming purchased the fewest sex products last year.
Only ten lucky people will be chosen to join the board. People can apply online between May 1 and May 31. Lovehoney is hoping for a competitive application process on this maiden voyage.
"I don't think any individual has ever done a get-paid-to-masturbate-type side hustle," Tomchesson says. "I really don't know what to expect. I hope a lot of people are interested."
The only requirements for the gig are that applicants must be at least eighteen years old and must live in the U.S. or Canada. Otherwise, Lovehoney wants the board to be "as inclusive as possible," Tomchesson says. This means finding a diverse range of members and applicants of all gender identities.
"We really want as diverse of a group as possible," Tomchesson says, "whether it be someone who's never masturbated or someone who has a full-on sex room or nightstand. We're really open to everybody."
Lovehoney recruiters will be dressed in purple shirts that say "Get paid to play" and handing out packaged sex toys on the 16th Street Mall on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 5 p.m., and then again outside of Coors Field on Sunday, May 14, during the same hours.
"We also have so much informational and educational content on our website," Tomchesson says. "We want to make sure that if people don't know where to start, we can help — or if they're very advanced, we can help."