Mayor Johnston's Town Hall Series Continues Tonight After Emotional First Event in Five Points

"Seventeen people in about six weeks...are dying on the streets of Denver, day in and day out," Johnston told the crowd. "That is a moral crisis for us to solve."







"You just want to sweep people out of sight and out of mind," Parris hollered at the mayor. "I don't hear no long-term solutions, either. All I hear is, 'I don't want to see people camping out in front of my house,' but I don't hear no long-term solutions."



"Jesse," Johnston responded, before others in the crowd started yelling.



"Let's get some order!" they shouted at Parris.



Former mayoral candidate Jesse Parris, who didn't qualify for the 2023 ballot , called the new mayor out for his policies at the July 25 town hall. "What I'm hearing is more of the same," he yelled, although it was not his turn to speak."You just want to sweep people out of sight and out of mind," Parris hollered at the mayor. "I don't hear no long-term solutions, either. All I hear is, 'I don't want to see people camping out in front of my house,' but I don't hear no long-term solutions.""Jesse," Johnston responded, before others in the crowd started yelling."Let's get some order!" they shouted at Parris.



