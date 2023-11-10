 Metal Posts Installed at Colorado Capitol to Protect Denver Protesters | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Politics

Metal Posts Installed Around Capitol Grounds to Protect Protesters

Drivers rammed protesters at least six times in Colorado during protests in 2020. Now the state is taking extra measures to protect Capitol demonstrators.
November 10, 2023
The posts will be installed around the entire Capitol grounds by January.
The posts will be installed around the entire Capitol grounds by January. Hannah Metzger
Share this:
Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Colorado Capitol on Thursday, November 9, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

It’s a familiar sight: Since the conflict began on October 7, demonstrations have been held at the Capitol on a weekly basis — attracting Coloradans from all corners of the state in support of both sides. The Capitol has been Colorado's premier free speech location for other major movements in recent years, like the Elijah McClain and George Floyd protests in 2020.

Now, as pro-Palestine and pro-Israel efforts continue, state officials are taking extra measures to protect anyone who rallies outside of the Statehouse.

Dozens of metal posts encased in concrete are currently being installed around the Capitol. When construction is finished, the entire grounds will be surrounded by the bollards, blocking any vehicles from being able to drive onto the areas that commonly host press conferences, tours and protests.

Events such as Thursday's cease-fire rally were the inspiration for adding the posts, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
click to enlarge Metal posts encased in cement line the lawn of the Colorado Capitol Building.
The posts shield the Capitol's west lawn from the street, blocking any vehicles from being able to drive into the crowds of people that often gather on the grass
Hannah Metzger
“The purpose of the barriers is to ensure the safety of those who choose to gather on the west side of the Capitol to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Trooper Gabriel Moltrer tells Westword.

Moltrer says the state patrol, legislature and Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration decided to add the posts after a Homeland Security vulnerability assessment was conducted following the summer of 2020.

Numerous protests had gone down that year at the Capitol in response to the Floyd killing in Minneapolis, and McClain's death in Aurora — both at the hands of police. During one of the rallies, a woman drove through a group of protesters in the street near the Statehouse.

That summer saw dozens of incidents of vehicle ramming at protests across the country, including six reported rammings in Colorado. Usually, the incidents occur when protesters are blocking streets, but in other cases, drivers turn onto sidewalks and into parks to attack demonstrators.

Thanks to the incoming poles, the Capitol lawn will soon be free from that threat. But that didn't seem to matter to the protesters on Thursday.

“I hope that the posts do actually keep people safe if anything ever does happen, but the thing that doesn’t keep them safe are the gentlemen on top of the buildings over there and over there,” said Representative Said Sharbini, pointing at police snipers perched on buildings around the Capitol.

Bruno T., who organized Thursday’s demonstration with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, urged state officials to join the call for a cease-fire if they want to protect protesters.

With or without the new posts, Bruno is not afraid to protest.

“With any kind of resistance movement, there’s going to be risks, there’s going to be some elements of fear,” Bruno said. “But this is the only way that anything’s going to change.”

Colorado’s bollard plan was solidified in 2022 when legislators passed Senate Bill 22-239. The bill designated up to $23 million to go to the Department of Personnel and Administration for renovations to legislative spaces, including security upgrades at the Capitol.

All in all, the posts cost just under $2.8 million, according to department spokesperson Doug Platt.

The state patrol, governor's office and state legislators were all involved in developing the bill, Platt says.

Depending on the weather, the bollard installations are scheduled to be finished before the start of the 2024 legislative session in January.
click to enlarge A group of pro-Palestine protestors rally outside of the south entrance to the Colorado Capitol Building.
Newly installed metal posts surround a group of pro-Palestine protesters at the Colorado Capitol.
Hannah Metzger
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hannah Metzger is a Westword staff writer. A proud lifelong Coloradan, she was born and raised in Aurora and studied journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder. She's covered the Denver metro area since 2020, writing about everything from crime to state government.
Contact: Hannah Metzger

Trending

City Tears Up Popular Parking Lot in Golden Triangle Where Homeless Micro-Community Is Going

Homelessness

City Tears Up Popular Parking Lot in Golden Triangle Where Homeless Micro-Community Is Going

By Bennito L. Kelty
Top Five Things Denver Won’t Miss About Spirit Airlines

Opinion

Top Five Things Denver Won’t Miss About Spirit Airlines

By Hannah Metzger
Virginia Village Landowner Pulls Out of Micro-Community Deal With City

Homelessness

Virginia Village Landowner Pulls Out of Micro-Community Deal With City

By Bennito L. Kelty
Colorado Legislators Taking On Property Tax Relief After Voters Reject Prop HH

Politics

Colorado Legislators Taking On Property Tax Relief After Voters Reject Prop HH

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation