Michael Bennet: I Have Prostate Cancer

Senator Michael Bennet has announced that he has prostate cancer. The 54-year-old plans to have surgery later this month in Colorado, and depending upon his recovery and prognosis, he still plans to run for president in 2020.

The news of Bennet's condition, and the twist involving his candidacy, came as a one-two punch last night, April 3.

Simply labeled "Statement from U.S. Senator Michael Bennet," the announcement was blasted at 8:35 p.m. Denver time. It reads:



Late last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good. During the upcoming Senate recess, I will have surgery in Colorado and return to work following a brief recovery. The work we have in front of us to restore a politics that is worthy of our kids and grandkids has never been more important. This unanticipated hurdle only reinforces how strongly I feel about contributing to the larger conversation about the future of our country, and I am even more committed to drive that conversation in a positive direction.

The 2019 congressional calendar published by Roll Call lists Friday, April 12, as the last day of work prior to the upcoming recess, with senators returning to duty on Monday, April 29. However, the Colorado Independent reports that the recess will begin after April 11 — and the source of this information appears to be Bennet, who gave his first interview about his cancer diagnosis to the site's Mike Littwin.

In their conversation, Bennet made explicit the presumption by political insiders that he would join the crowded field (including another Coloradan, ex-Governor John Hickenlooper) bidding to defeat President Donald Trump next year. "The idea was to announce sometime in April," Bennet told Littwin.

Surgery has thrown off his schedule. However, Bennet stressed that he still expects to run for president, but only if he's diagnosed as being cancer-free following the removal of his prostate gland.

What challenges are ahead for Bennet from a health perspective? Altitude Sports host Vic Lombardi knows full well, and he's been sharing the information with a bravery and honesty that's exceedingly rare for a public figure.

Senator Michael Bennet meeting and greeting Metro State University of Denver students during the 2016 campaign. Photo by Michael Roberts

In February, Lombardi revealed that he had prostate cancer — a particularly aggressive form for someone of his age, 49. He had surgery on February 27, and his doctors said he should anticipate being out of commission for a month before being able to return to work. However, Lombardi beat that estimate, appearing on his Altitude Sports Radio program within about two weeks, albeit from his home studio, and returning to TV for the pre- and post-game show related to the Denver Nuggets' loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 24. He's also started producing a prostate-awareness podcast; the first episode just went live, and the series is expected to be picked up nationally.

In addition, Lombardi created an incredibly unfiltered cancer diary video that pulled no punches in regard to post-surgical effects, including incontinence. In a March 26 interview with Westword, he admitted, "Right now, as I'm talking to you, I have the urge to pee my pants."

He's comfortable making such an admission, he said, because "if you're not truthful, you're doing other guys a disservice. And I can't tell you how liberating this has been for me. I didn't have much of a filter before, but after the surgery, I have no filter at all. None. I don't care if I talk about incontinence. I don't care that people know I have to wear a diaper at times because I might start peeing. And I might."

Dealing with such matters is tough enough under ordinary circumstances. Doing so from the campaign trail ratchets up the degree of difficulty that much higher — and it won't be the only hurdle Bennet will have to clear in order to wrest the Democratic presidential nominations from better-known hopefuls such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker and more.

Lately, Bennet's national reputation has focused largely on two fiery speeches from the Senate floor — an October 2018 scorcher about the controversial hearings to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and a January salvo in which he trashed Texas Senator Ted Cruz for shedding "crocodile tears" prior to a government-shutdown vote. But in most other respects, he's a rather low-key fellow more comfortable with wonkiness than fiery stump rhetoric — a quality that may not serve him well against Donald Trump, who will undoubtedly dig deep into the insults he learned in seventh grade to smack every Democratic rival in sight. And that's not to mention Bennet's status as yet another white man seeking the nation's highest office.

Then again, Bennet's prostate cancer could provide a natural talking point in the presidential race — one that will lead naturally and inevitably into conversations about health care, a top-of-mind subject for voters. It's up to his physicians, and Mother Nature, to determine when and how he'll be able to raise it, and under what circumstances.