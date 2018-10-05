Michael Bennet Tears GOP a New One Over Kavanaugh and Ramirez

Last night, mere hours before U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh won a key procedural vote that clears the way for the full Senate to weigh in on his candidacy, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet denounced him and what he characterized as a "shambles" of a confirmation process in uncommonly fiery terms.

Often, Bennet has seemed as in need of an anger translator like the one comics Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele imagined for President Barack Obama. But not this time.

Although Bennet may not have been as pissed off as Kavanaugh was at a hearing last week at which he sorta/kinda addressed accusations of sexual assault made against him by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — but not assertions by Boulder's Deborah Ramirez that he "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent" 35 years ago during a college party at Yale University — this typically studious fellow was clearly impassioned.