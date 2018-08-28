United Airlines Catering Workers Will Vote to Unionize

United Airlines' efforts to block a union election by its catering-kitchen employees at five airports across the U.S. did not pass muster with the government agency that oversees labor relations in the railroad and airline industries. Late last week, the National Mediation Board ruled that United's catering employees — including 570 at the company's kitchen at Denver International Airport — can proceed with a vote on whether to unionize. The vote will take place via mail-in ballots during the coming weeks.

According to union organizer Joel Pally of UNITE HERE, which is advocating on behalf of United employees, United had challenged the vote earlier this year, claiming that although 76 percent of catering employees across the nation had requested a union election, many of them didn't understand petitions they were signing because they are immigrants and have a poor grasp of English. In a report released on August 22 by the National Mediation Board, United is also shown to have alleged that employees were coerced into signing petitions supporting a union election.

Indeed, immigrant identity at United's kitchens — especially the kitchen at DIA — is an important part of this story. As Westword explained in the April 26, 2018, cover story, “Last Resort,” a majority of workers at United's catering kitchen at DIA are immigrants or people of color. Moreover, approximately 210 of the workers there are Pacific Islanders, who have formed a community in Denver specifically around employment at the kitchen, since jobs come with flight benefits that allow workers to travel at low costs back to the Pacific Islands (mostly the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands).