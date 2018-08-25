Reader: DIA Makes Tons of Money While Employees Get Pocket Change

Airport workers gathered at the Denver City and County Building on August 23 to announce the signature-gathering effort.

On August 23, dozens of airport employees gathered in front of the Denver City and County Building to announce a signature-gathering effort that, if successful, would put the Denver Airport Minimum Wage initiative on the May 2019 citywide ballot. The ballot measure would raise the minimum wage of airport workers to $15 by 2021.

Readers have mixed feelings about the initiative.

Eric says: