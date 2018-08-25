Reader: DIA Makes Tons of Money While Employees Get Pocket Change

On August 23, dozens of airport employees gathered in front of the Denver City and County Building to announce a signature-gathering effort that, if successful, would put the Denver Airport Minimum Wage initiative on the May 2019 citywide ballot. The ballot measure would raise the minimum wage of airport workers to $15 by 2021.
Readers have mixed feelings about the initiative.
Eric says:
When a one-bedroom cost $1,000 a month, what do you expect?
Max notes:
DIA wastes money on horse statues, Egyptian pharaohs. Paintings and multi million dollar signs... all with taxpayer money... then pay their employees shit.
Tafoya explains:
Greedy airport! They make TONS of money while their employees receive pocket change.
Alex notes:
Does anybody understand once you raise the minimum wage you add to inflation?
Matt says:
Or just get a better job? The last time I made minimum wage was in high school.... How the hell you still making minimum wage when you're a grow- ass adult?
Alexandra argues:
Support these workers. My vote is ... Yes!
Organizers and supporters of the ballot initiative — including UNITE HERE Local 23, the Denver Area Labor Federation, the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition and Together Colorado — point out that DIA is thriving and will benefit from billions in additional investments during the coming years, while workers employed by some companies operating at the airport make just over $10 an hour.
“DIA is the biggest economic driver in the state...and it's more successful than ever,” UNITE HERE's chapter president, Kevin Abels, says. “Unfortunately, that's not the case for workers. We're here to say Denver and DIA can and must do better.”
Abels highlighted a 2017 report from the Economic Roundtable that cites 6,000 airport workers at DIA making less than $15 an hour, one-third of them earning Colorado's current minimum wage of $10.20 an hour. Meanwhile, the cost of living, especially housing, in Denver is going up.
