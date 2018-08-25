 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Airport workers gathered at the Denver City and County Building on August 23 to announce the signature-gathering effort.
Airport workers gathered at the Denver City and County Building on August 23 to announce the signature-gathering effort.
Chris Walker

Reader: DIA Makes Tons of Money While Employees Get Pocket Change

Westword Staff | August 25, 2018 | 6:37am
AA

On August 23, dozens of airport employees gathered in front of the Denver City and County Building to announce a signature-gathering effort that, if successful, would put the Denver Airport Minimum Wage initiative on the May 2019 citywide ballot. The ballot measure would raise the minimum wage of airport workers to $15 by 2021.

Readers have mixed feelings about the initiative.

Eric says:

When a one-bedroom cost $1,000 a month, what do you expect?

Max notes:

DIA wastes money on horse statues, Egyptian pharaohs. Paintings and multi million dollar signs... all with taxpayer money... then pay their employees shit.

Tafoya explains:

Greedy airport! They make TONS of money while their employees receive pocket change.

Alex notes:

Does anybody understand once you raise the minimum wage you add to inflation?

Matt says:

Or just get a better job? The last time I made minimum wage was in high school.... How the hell you still making minimum wage when you're a grow- ass adult?

Alexandra argues:

Support these workers. My vote is ... Yes!


Keep reading for more stories about workers at DIA.

Catering workers at United Airlines who support the unionizing effort.
Catering workers at United Airlines who support the unionizing effort.
Courtesy of Unite Here

"United Fighting Local Catering Workers, Many From Pacific Islands, Over Unionizing"

Reader: DIA Makes Tons of Money While Employees Get Pocket Change
Anthony Camera

"Will Unionizing Effort Leave Denver's Pacific Islanders High and Dry?"

Participants at the demonstration at DIA on Wednesday, May 23, gather for a group photo.
Participants at the demonstration at DIA on Wednesday, May 23, gather for a group photo.
Courtesy of Joel Pally

"Catering Workers at DIA Trying to Unionize Take Fight to United Airlines Headquarters"

Organizers and supporters of the ballot initiative — including UNITE HERE Local 23, the Denver Area Labor Federation, the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition and Together Colorado — point out that DIA is thriving and will benefit from billions in additional investments during the coming years, while workers employed by some companies operating at the airport make just over $10 an hour.

“DIA is the biggest economic driver in the state...and it's more successful than ever,” UNITE HERE's chapter president, Kevin Abels, says. “Unfortunately, that's not the case for workers. We're here to say Denver and DIA can and must do better.”

Abels highlighted a 2017 report from the Economic Roundtable that cites 6,000 airport workers at DIA making less than $15 an hour, one-third of them earning Colorado's current minimum wage of $10.20 an hour. Meanwhile, the cost of living, especially housing, in Denver is going up.

What do you think about wages at DIA? Let us know in a comment or send an e-mail to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >