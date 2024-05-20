Nuggets Fans Gag on Massive Game 7 Choke Job Versus Timberwolves

You should have your championship last year taken away and be banished from the league, one of the worst choke jobs ever — KansasShittyRoyals (@mvpmahomes4) May 20, 2024

Denver Nuggets: new owners of the biggest choke in Game 7 history — Sir Dudenstein (@SBJohn12) May 20, 2024

What a choke by the Nuggets, being up 20 at home in game 7 and losing is not how I thought their season would end at all — Ben Dover (@bendover4372) May 20, 2024

With all due respect to KAT and ANT and Gobert for getting the monkey off their back and finally getting it done but what a choke by the Nuggets in a game 7. My goodness. — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) May 20, 2024

Nuggets with an ALL TIME choke in Game 7 — OREDREEM (@oredreem) May 20, 2024

Choke of the year goes to the CHICKEN NUGGETS — RM (@George_compton1) May 20, 2024

WOW! Absolutely one of the biggest, most colossal choke jobs in #NBA history, as the defending champion @nuggets blew a 20pt lead in the 3rd qtr at home in game 7 of the Western Conference semi-finals & lost to the #Timberwolves 98-90. Minnesota closed the game on a 60-32 run. pic.twitter.com/7INVfAGbnz — Kenny "The Roadman" Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 20, 2024

We just saw great resilience from the Minnesota Timberwolves and an awful choke job by the Denver Nuggets — Caleb Davis (@CalebDa67192041) May 20, 2024

Who did the defending champion Nuggets just choke away a Game 7 to at home? pic.twitter.com/nohD8Cy11r — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) May 20, 2024

How did the nuggets choke that game? — Johnny (@J_Ch1TownSports) May 20, 2024

Couldn't be bothered to fight for anything. Every time Wolves stepped up, Nuggets flopped. Best 2-man game in the league couldn't carry the team. To choke it like that hurts. — Pankreas99 (@Pankreas991) May 20, 2024

The nuggets choke makes the avs loss like a win. How does a championship team give up a 20 point lead at home. Choke choke choke. I guess they drank all the champagne at half time celebrating nothing. Another KSE team with zero drive. — Obviously (@Obviously1776) May 20, 2024

@nuggets no stats required for the biggest game 7 choke ass job in nba history — Cuz (@Simadman) May 20, 2024

Nuggets were labeled almost unbeatable in a 7 game series but anyone can choke a 20 point lead in a game 7 at home. — Rob (@RobUchiha_) May 20, 2024

Sure, but make no mistake, this was an all-time choke job from the Nuggets. Absolutely yak'ed the game away. https://t.co/9aldVS2GHB — Timoteo (@dee_timoteo) May 20, 2024

Nuggets with a big ass choke job. Shit hurts. Glad I knew what parade line last year. I’ll be thankful for that — Alex Barron-Hermosillo (@AlexMendibles) May 20, 2024

All time choke. Can’t even argue. Was great to have a championship year and really thought we could keep it going



6 straight defending champions have lost in the second round now. It’s hard to do.



I love you Nuggets Nation. We will be back. #MileHighBasketball #Road2Gold — GoldenNuggets ⚒️🏆 (@nugsownU15) May 20, 2024