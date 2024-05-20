Nuggets Fans Gag on Massive Game 7 Choke Job Versus Timberwolves

Note that the Nugs, who appeared to have a damn good chance to repeat as champions, lost their first two games to the Wolves at home before taking the next three contests in heroic fashion. But they squandered the opportunity to vanquish Minnesota permanently in game six with one of the worst performances in postseason history, falling short by an astonishing 45 points. Then, during the decisive matchup, they built a twenty-point lead at Ball Arena only to slowly, agonizingly piss it away.
Afterward, pained Denver loyalists on social media searched for the right word to sum up what happened and overwhelmingly settled on "choke."
Hard to argue with their logic. The largest previous halftime deficit ever overcome in an NBA game seven was eleven points — and the Nuggets were ahead by fifteen, 53-38, at the break. Moreover, Denver scored the first five points of the third quarter to stretch the margin to twenty before collapsing like an aging Las Vegas casino sentenced to implosion.
How the hell did this happen? We'll count the ways, so you don't have to.
The Nuggets played game six with approximately zero urgency, knowing they had a chance for redemption back in Denver no matter how thoroughly they were humiliated. But rather than responding to their lack of fire with a blaze of energy from the opening tip, they started slowly — again — before something strange happened: Jamal Murray, whose aim had been a lie during most of the preceding games, suddenly started hitting shots. He notched 24 points by halftime, supplementing a solid turn by freshly minted MVP Nikola Jokić, who seemed relieved not to be carrying the load by himself. Just as important, the Nugs turned up their defensive intensity, especially against rising star Anthony Edwards, whose box score listed an anemic four points, three assists and not a single rebound by the second quarter's conclusion.
But the young, hungry Wolves didn't simply go away. After the Nuggets' opening flurry in the third frame, Minnesota clamped down defensively, clogging the lane against Jokić and daring his teammates to settle for long-distance heaves. Since this formula was the same one Minnesota had used during its biggest wins, Denver coach Michael Malone and his charges shouldn't have been surprised, but they tumbled into the trap once more, firing up errant threes like grade-schoolers imitating Steph Curry while the Wolves piled up points on the other end.
It didn't have to be that way. Murray's offensive production didn't entirely vanish (he finished with 35 points), and Jokić had success on several occasions when he went inside. But Nikola also launched a totally unacceptable ten rainbows from beyond the arc, sinking only two of them, and after the Wolves took a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter, the need for yet another comeback left him looking totally exhausted. The Nugs were briefly able to cut the gap to five, but these efforts proved way too little way too late.
Even before the final whistle, questions arose about where the Nuggets go from here. The flaw in their starting lineup seems to be Michael Porter Jr., who followed strong efforts against the Los Angeles Lakers with a de facto disappearing act versus the Wolves. But Murray's tendency to get hurt at the worst possible times (he's been struggling with a calf strain for weeks) is also troubling. And those fears about the Denver bench not being as strong as the one that helped the outfit seize the NBA crown turned out to be entirely accurate. The only non-starter who scored in game seven was Christian Braun, who registered five points.
There'll be plenty of time to debate issues that need addressing now that the Nuggets are done for the year — along with the Colorado Avalanche, whose own playoffs run ended two days earlier. Right now, fans' emotions remain raw, as seen in our picks for the twenty most memorable posts about the game on X. Be prepared: They may choke you up.
Number 20:
You should have your championship last year taken away and be banished from the league, one of the worst choke jobs ever— KansasShittyRoyals (@mvpmahomes4) May 20, 2024
Number 19:
Denver Nuggets: new owners of the biggest choke in Game 7 history— Sir Dudenstein (@SBJohn12) May 20, 2024
Number 18:
What a choke by the Nuggets, being up 20 at home in game 7 and losing is not how I thought their season would end at all— Ben Dover (@bendover4372) May 20, 2024
Number 17:
With all due respect to KAT and ANT and Gobert for getting the monkey off their back and finally getting it done but what a choke by the Nuggets in a game 7. My goodness.— Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) May 20, 2024
Number 16:
Nuggets with an ALL TIME choke in Game 7— OREDREEM (@oredreem) May 20, 2024
Number 15:
Choke of the year goes to the CHICKEN NUGGETS— RM (@George_compton1) May 20, 2024
Number 14:
WOW! Absolutely one of the biggest, most colossal choke jobs in #NBA history, as the defending champion @nuggets blew a 20pt lead in the 3rd qtr at home in game 7 of the Western Conference semi-finals & lost to the #Timberwolves 98-90. Minnesota closed the game on a 60-32 run. pic.twitter.com/7INVfAGbnz— Kenny "The Roadman" Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 20, 2024
Number 13:
We just saw great resilience from the Minnesota Timberwolves and an awful choke job by the Denver Nuggets— Caleb Davis (@CalebDa67192041) May 20, 2024
Number 12:
Biggest choke job in Nuggets history… #NBA #Nuggets #Timberwolves @nuggets Change your logo already pic.twitter.com/DYQS8alHzv— Parker Rothhammer (@PRCBD) May 20, 2024
Number 11:
Who did the defending champion Nuggets just choke away a Game 7 to at home? pic.twitter.com/nohD8Cy11r— Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) May 20, 2024
Number 10:
How did the nuggets choke that game?— Johnny (@J_Ch1TownSports) May 20, 2024
Number 9:
What. A. Choke. Job. #nuggets— WJ (@willyjcpa) May 20, 2024
Number 8:
Couldn't be bothered to fight for anything. Every time Wolves stepped up, Nuggets flopped. Best 2-man game in the league couldn't carry the team. To choke it like that hurts.— Pankreas99 (@Pankreas991) May 20, 2024
Number 7:
The nuggets choke makes the avs loss like a win. How does a championship team give up a 20 point lead at home. Choke choke choke. I guess they drank all the champagne at half time celebrating nothing. Another KSE team with zero drive.— Obviously (@Obviously1776) May 20, 2024
Number 6:
@nuggets no stats required for the biggest game 7 choke ass job in nba history— Cuz (@Simadman) May 20, 2024
Number 5:
#Avs and #Nuggets both Choke away Championship dreams this week. Current Mood. pic.twitter.com/fHVrCxwqUF— TerryTweets (@TerryTweetaLott) May 20, 2024
Number 4:
Nuggets were labeled almost unbeatable in a 7 game series but anyone can choke a 20 point lead in a game 7 at home.— Rob (@RobUchiha_) May 20, 2024
Number 3:
Sure, but make no mistake, this was an all-time choke job from the Nuggets. Absolutely yak'ed the game away. https://t.co/9aldVS2GHB— Timoteo (@dee_timoteo) May 20, 2024
Number 2:
Nuggets with a big ass choke job. Shit hurts. Glad I knew what parade line last year. I’ll be thankful for that— Alex Barron-Hermosillo (@AlexMendibles) May 20, 2024
Number 1:
All time choke. Can’t even argue. Was great to have a championship year and really thought we could keep it going— GoldenNuggets ⚒️🏆 (@nugsownU15) May 20, 2024
6 straight defending champions have lost in the second round now. It’s hard to do.
I love you Nuggets Nation. We will be back. #MileHighBasketball #Road2Gold