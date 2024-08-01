Planes, Helicopters Battle Quarry Wildfire in Jefferson County

Colorado's Front Range is burning.
Two wildfires in northern Colorado, the Alexander Mountain fire in Larimer County and the Stone Canyon fire in Boulder County, began early this week and continue to grow; as of Thursday morning, August 1, they'd consumed 9,000 acres combined.
The Stone Canyon fire, located near Lyons, was at around 20 percent containment as of Thursday morning, while the Alexander Mountain fire, just west of Loveland, was at 1 percent containment. Meanwhile, another Boulder County fire started on July 31, prompting evacuations near Gross Reservoir. And more fires are popping up in other parts of the Front Range.
The Quarry fire in Jefferson County was reported sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, and has already prompted the evacuation of around 600 residents. The fire was discovered in Deer Creek Canyon by a sheriff's deputy, and the cause is still unknown.
The Quarry Fire had burned nearly 350 acres by Thursday morning; it's located in the most densely populated area of all the current Colorado wildfires. Residents who live in the five major subdivisions nearby were ordered to evacuate; an evacuation center has been set up at Dakota Ridge High School at 13399 West Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton.
An air tanker and helicopters were sent to the area with fire retardant and water tanks, but the Quarry Fire remains at 0 percent containment, according to Jefferson County fire officials. Mark Techmeyer, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, says that the open space and mountainous terrain has made firefighting efforts difficult. The area is full of scrub brush and rattlesnakes, he adds, making it tricky for firefighters to navigate on foot.
Westword photographer Evan Semón visited an area just outside of the Quarry Fire yesterday to document the scene and firefighting efforts.