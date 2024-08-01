 Quarry Fire in Jefferson County Too Much for Air Tanker, Helicopters | Westword
Planes, Helicopters Battle Quarry Wildfire in Jefferson County

Despite airborne firefighting efforts, the Quarry Fire remained at 0 percent containment Thursday morning.
August 1, 2024
A slurry air tanker was quickly chased by a helicopter with water to hit hot spots in Deer Creek Canyon on July 30.
Evan Semón
Colorado's Front Range is burning.

Two wildfires in northern Colorado, the Alexander Mountain fire in Larimer County and the Stone Canyon fire in Boulder County, began early this week and continue to grow; as of Thursday morning, August 1, they'd consumed 9,000 acres combined.

The Stone Canyon fire, located near Lyons, was at around 20 percent containment as of Thursday morning, while the Alexander Mountain fire, just west of Loveland, was at 1 percent containment. Meanwhile, another Boulder County fire started on July 31, prompting evacuations near Gross Reservoir. And more fires are popping up in other parts of the Front Range.

The Quarry fire in Jefferson County was reported sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, and has already prompted the evacuation of around 600 residents. The fire was discovered in Deer Creek Canyon by a sheriff's deputy, and the cause is still unknown.

The Quarry Fire had burned nearly 350 acres by Thursday morning; it's located in the most densely populated area of all the current Colorado wildfires. Residents who live in the five major subdivisions nearby were ordered to evacuate; an evacuation center has been set up at Dakota Ridge High School at 13399 West Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton.

An air tanker and helicopters were sent to the area with fire retardant and water tanks, but the Quarry Fire remains at 0 percent containment, according to Jefferson County fire officials. Mark Techmeyer, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, says that the open space and mountainous terrain has made firefighting efforts difficult. The area is full of scrub brush and rattlesnakes, he adds, making it tricky for firefighters to navigate on foot.

Westword photographer Evan Semón visited an area just outside of the Quarry Fire yesterday to document the scene and firefighting efforts.
click to enlarge Church with wildfire burning in the background
The Quarry Fire burned behind Heritage United Methodist Church in South Littleton on July 30.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Wildfire burns behind mountain
Non-stop smoke bellowed from Deer Creek Canyon during the Quarry Fire.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge
Chatfield Reservoir was used by helicopters to fill up with water to put out hot spots in the Quarry Fire.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Helicopter flies into wildfire
The blaze was met with non-stop water drops by helicopters during the afternoon, but the Quarry Fire was still at 0 percent containment by Wednesday night.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Water tanker helicopter flies in front of cheering crowd
Families along the Chatfield Reservoir cheered on helicopters after refilling with water.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Helicopter flies into cloud of smoke during wildfire
Helicopters disappeared in and out of pillars of smoke while fighting the Quarry Fire.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Photographers in prairie gras
Photographers and onlookers gathered along Deer Creek Canyon Road to take a look at the Quarry Fire.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Helicopter flies over trees and red spray from air tanker
A helicopter prepares to dump more water after an air tanker flies over Deer Creek Canyon.
Evan Semón
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
