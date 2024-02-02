Saturday Rally Planned to Protest Mayor Mike Johnston's Veto of "No Freezing Sweeps" Bill

On February 2, Mayor Mike Johnston vetoed the "No Freezing Sweeps" ordinance passed by Denver City Council four days earlier by a 7-6 vote — and Housekeys Action Network Denver isn't wasting any time letting him know how they feel about it.
The group has scheduled a rally for 11 a.m. Saturday, February 3, outside the Denver City and County Building at 1437 Bannock Street. HAND, a homeless advocacy group that takes credit for giving the ordinance its "No Freezing Sweeps" nickname as well as helping to write it, will be protesting "this horrific, heartless act by Mayor Johnston. Bring signs," it says in an announcement of the action.
"Johnston vetoed the No Freezing Sweeps bill passed by city council. Through this act he has sentenced houseless people of Denver to more sickness, suffering, loss of limbs and potential death," HAND charges. "He has made it clear to the people of Denver that he cares about keeping downtown areas clear of visible houseless people."
The "No Freezing Sweeps" bill would have banned city agencies from removing structures like tents when the weather is 32 degrees or lower outside. Josh Barocas, a medical researcher, told the Denver City Council Safety and Housing committee in November that 32 degrees is the point when the cold starts to cause bodily harm and injuries like frostbite, trench foot and chilblains.
Councilwoman Sarah Parady, who represents the city at large, spearheaded an effort to get the bill passed; it went through a round of amendments and a postponement, but ultimately passed.
Johnston had made his opposition to the bill clear since early January, saying that it would stop the city from doing the crucial work of moving homeless residents into shelters.
"When the weather turns cold, our primary goal is to move people experiencing homelessness inside," Johnston wrote in a February 2 letter to Denver City Council explaining his decision. "Though well-intentioned, this legislation would restrict the city’s ability to do this life-saving work for approximately four months of the year."
This was Johnston's first veto of his mayoral administration. His predecessor, Michael Hancock, vetoed only two bills during his twelve-year tenure: In November 2021, he reversed a ban on flavored tobacco products, and in February 2020, he overturned an ordinance to legalize pitbulls.
Denver City Council can still override Johnston's veto with a 9-4 vote. The ordinance is slated to go back before council on February 12. And in the meantime, there are some freezing days predicted over the next week.