Regis Professor Arrested for Murder of Wife, Daughter Also Found Dead

A professor at Regis University is accused of killing his wife at their home in Central Park, where their infant daughter was also found dead, according to police.
According to the Denver Police Department, Nicholas Myklebust called 911 from the 3200 block of Syracuse Street at 6:52 a.m. on Monday, July 29, and reported that he'd found his wife on the ground bleeding and their infant daughter not breathing. His wife was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead; their daughter was dead at the scene, police say.
According to a DPD announcement issued today, July 30, Myklebust was arrested for the murder of his wife after investigators found blunt force injuries on her that were "inconsistent" with Myklebust's story.
"Detectives also noticed bruising and blood on Myklebust’s knuckles along with scratches on his neck. Based on information and evidence obtained, Myklebust was arrested and is currently being held for investigation of one count of First-Degree Murder for the homicide of the adult of female," the DPD says.
Myklebust, 44, is listed as an associate English professor at Regis University in Denver. In his university bio, Myklebust describes himself as a "linguist and interloper in the literatures of post-classical and medieval cultures who reconstructs prior visions of the world and the texts through which past civilizations rose to consciousness of themselves."
Regis University confirms that Myklebust is a professor there, and is putting together a statement about the situation.
In the meantime, the Office of the Medical Examiner is determining the cause and manner of death of Myklebust's wife and daughter and will release their identities "through its ongoing investigation," according to the DPD.
"The determination of formal charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, and the determination of potential additional charges will be made at the conclusion of the Medical Examiner’s Office investigation," the DPD adds.