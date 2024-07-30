 Regis Professor Arrested for Death of Wife, Daughter in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Regis Professor Arrested for Murder of Wife, Daughter Also Found Dead

Nicholas Myklebust called 911 early on July 29 to report that his wife was bleeding and their infant daughter not breathing.
July 30, 2024
Nicholas Myklebust, 44, is accused of killing his wife at their Denver home, where their infant daughter was also found dead.
Nicholas Myklebust, 44, is accused of killing his wife at their Denver home, where their infant daughter was also found dead. Regis University
Share this:
A professor at Regis University is accused of killing his wife at their home in Central Park, where their infant daughter was also found dead, according to police.

According to the Denver Police Department, Nicholas Myklebust called 911 from the 3200 block of Syracuse Street at 6:52 a.m. on Monday, July 29, and reported that he'd found his wife on the ground bleeding and their infant daughter not breathing. His wife was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead; their daughter was dead at the scene, police say.

According to a DPD announcement issued today, July 30, Myklebust was arrested for the murder of his wife after investigators found blunt force injuries on her that were "inconsistent" with Myklebust's story.

"Detectives also noticed bruising and blood on Myklebust’s knuckles along with scratches on his neck. Based on information and evidence obtained, Myklebust was arrested and is currently being held for investigation of one count of First-Degree Murder for the homicide of the adult of female," the DPD says.

Myklebust, 44, is listed as an associate English professor at Regis University in Denver. In his university bio, Myklebust describes himself as a "linguist and interloper in the literatures of post-classical and medieval cultures who reconstructs prior visions of the world and the texts through which past civilizations rose to consciousness of themselves."

Regis University confirms that Myklebust is a professor there, and is putting together a statement about the situation.

In the meantime, the Office of the Medical Examiner is determining the cause and manner of death of Myklebust's wife and daughter and will release their identities "through its ongoing investigation," according to the DPD.

"The determination of formal charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, and the determination of potential additional charges will be made at the conclusion of the Medical Examiner’s Office investigation," the DPD adds.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
The Hottest (and Coolest) Neighborhoods in Denver

Weather

The Hottest (and Coolest) Neighborhoods in Denver

By Hannah Metzger
9News Forecaster Ed Greene on Why He's Really, Definitely Retiring This Time

Media

9News Forecaster Ed Greene on Why He's Really, Definitely Retiring This Time

By Michael Roberts
Video: Huge Colorado Snake Den Now Has Livessssstream

Animals

Video: Huge Colorado Snake Den Now Has Livessssstream

By Thomas Mitchell
Once a "Most Wanted" Fugitive in Weld County, Efrain Muñoz Now Fights for a Boxing Career

Crime

Once a "Most Wanted" Fugitive in Weld County, Efrain Muñoz Now Fights for a Boxing Career

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation