Remembering Brit Withey, Heart of Denver Film Festival, After Fatal Crash

I can't pretend to be objective in writing about Brit Withey, longtime artistic director of the Denver Film Society and the Denver Film Festival, who died Sunday, March 31, in a car accident. I loved him. I loved every chat I ever had with him. And I can't believe that I won't be able to talk with him again this fall in anticipation of the fest's 42nd year.

Not that I was a personal friend of Withey's, as were some of my Westword co-workers. Ours was a professional relationship, based on a mutual adoration of the movies. But working with him for the past twelve years (just over half of the 23 he spent with the DFF) gave me insight into a man who loved what he did and was able to pass along his passion to colleagues, filmmakers and the thousands upon thousands of festival attendees who flock annually to one of the Mile High City's signature gatherings. And everything I learned about him made me like and admire him that much more.

The artistic community of Denver and beyond will be immeasurably poorer for his loss.