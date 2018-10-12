Green — Err, Cool — Roof Initiative Moves to Denver City Council

It was a large meeting by any standard, particularly for one involving civic affairs. On Thursday, October 11, the Green Roof Initiative task force met before a packed house at the Denver City and Council Building (so packed, in fact, that the designated overflow room, Denver City Council chambers, looked like it was hosting a meeting of its own) to discuss and decide whether to move the revised green-roof ordinance to the full council.

In November 2017, voters passed Initiative 300, which required green roofs, solar panels or some combination of the two on new buildings and on existing buildings over 25,000 square feet of gross floor area that were replacing their roofs. Based on a green-roof ordinance in Toronto, however, Denver's initiative didn't entirely compute with the challenges and needs of this area, a problem that the ordinance's main backer even admitted. So a task force was convened to essentially overturn and amend the ordinance.

After thirty hours of meetings and countless hours spent on research throughout the year, the task force agreed to send a much-discussed new version of the ordinance to council for a vote.