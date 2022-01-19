Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Environment

Rocky Flats Refuge on Former Nuclear Weapons Plant Wants to Be a Good Neighbor

January 19, 2022 5:59AM

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials monitor edthe border of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials monitor edthe border of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
On December 30, as the Marshall fire engulfed more than 6,000 acres of nearby Boulder County, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees monitored the blaze from the edge of the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, waiting with a fire truck as a precaution.

The refuge comprises much of the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant, which created plutonium triggers for bombs. Fires at the plant in 1957 and 1969 caused some of the plutonium contamination that earned the site Superfund status; after it closed for good in late 1989, the plant was the focus of a $7 billion cleanup before 5,237 acres reopened to the public as a wildlife refuge in the fall of 2018.

But on December 30, refuge staffers were focusing on protecting the Candelas housing development to the south; both the refuge and Candelas were in the pre-evacuation area.

After the refuge and Candelas were removed from that list, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife team, led by refuge manager David Lucas, moved on to other firefighting efforts. The National Interagency Coordination Center oversees federal-agency resource distribution for wildland fires and other emergencies, including eighteen Type 1 Incident Management Teams that are often dispatched to handle emergencies. As part of a Type 1 team, U.S. Fish and Wildlife workers assigned to Rocky Flats traveled to California, Oregon and Montana in response to natural disasters last year. While the team usually handles fires, Lucas says he also helped with the response to Hurricane Maria and the 2013 floods in Boulder.
click to enlarge U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials monitor the border of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. - U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials monitor the border of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For the Marshall fire, the Type 1 team coordinated with Xcel trucks to check power lines and other utility providers to ensure that gas was shut off to prevent more devastation. It also oversaw collaboration on certain tasks between Boulder County, the cities of Louisville and Superior, and the State of Colorado. Since managing Rocky Flats requires coordination between local governments such as those of Arvada, Westminster and Jefferson County, most of those working this portion of the fire knew each other. “Our neighbors are important to us, so if our neighbors need help, we help them,” says Lucas, who doubles as engine boss.

If a fire reaches Rocky Flats, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is prepared to fight it on the refuge, while the Arvada Fire Department would respond and protect the houses at Candelas, Lucas says. Protecting their neighbors is a top priority, he notes, which is why every employee of U.S. Fish and Wildlife assigned to Rocky Flats works on July 4, to respond to potential danger from fireworks in the neighboring development. A fire truck has also been kept at the refuge during the summer; now the service is looking at keeping one there year-round.
click to enlarge The refuge has rare prairie plants that could benefit from occasional fires. - CATIE CHESHIRE
The refuge has rare prairie plants that could benefit from occasional fires.
Catie Cheshire
The refuge takes other precautions, including mowing the border between Candelas and the refuge and supporting prairie dogs, which are particularly helpful for fire mitigation because they trim grass. In 2004 the refuge oversaw a controlled burn to limit fuels for potential wildfires, but there have been no controlled burns lately; construction on Candelas started in 2014.

Plants at the 6,000-plus acre refuge include twelve acres of tall upland shrubland, which is the only habitat of its kind left in the world, and plenty of xeric tallgrass prairie. According to Lucas, prairie plants are adaptable, and the occasional spring fires can help them thrive. Winter burns, on the other hand, leave habitat black and scorched for a longer period of time.

Unlike the factory fires at Rocky Flats decades ago, wildfires would pose no danger of plutonium spread, according to federal officials. Still, many people would rather not see the area open to the public at all. In December, Physicians for Social Responsibility appealed a ruling in a lawsuit against the City of Boulder for approving the connection of Boulder open space lands to Rocky Flats on the Rocky Mountain Greenway trail, which is designed to connect metro Denver's three wildlife refuges to Rocky Mountain National Park.

But the refuge remains open. “It’s an amazing resource that we all need to work together to protect,” Lucas says. "You don’t get this this close to a city.”
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is Westword's editorial fellow. After getting her undergraduate degree at Regis University, she went to Arizona State University for a master's degree. She missed everything about Denver -- from the less-intense sun to the food, the scenery and even the bus system. Now she's reunited with Denver and writing news for Westword.
Contact: Catie Cheshire

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation