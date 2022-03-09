F-Bomb Tweets From Seattle and Beyond About Russell Wilson Trade to Broncos

Even Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a longtime Seahawks loyalist, got into the act — and for citizens of Broncos Country, the results are absolutely hilarious.
Of course, Denver diehards have done a lot of suffering since the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory in 2016, followed promptly by QB Peyton Manning's retirement. Throughout the past six seasons, the team has churned through one failed signal caller after another in search of salvation that remained tantalizingly out of reach. No wonder the fantasy of MVP Aaron Rodgers ditching the Green Bay Packers in favor of Colorado was so alluring. True, Rodgers is an inveterate putz, but he would have been an enormous upgrade over the likes of empty-headed narcissist Drew Lock.
In the end, Rodgers merely used his hints about potentially leaving Wisconsin for a franchise like the Broncos to up his value to the Packers, who are said to be ponying up $200 million to keep him in Green Bay; Rodgers, ever the diva, disputes that number, but who cares at this point? After all, Denver promptly reeled in Wilson (plus a compensatory fourth-round draft choice) in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-rounders and a fifth, plus tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and (insert insulting laugh) Lock.
While Broncos devotees rejoiced over this development on March 8, waves of shock swept through Seattle, as well as Philadelphia and Washington, whose teams tried but failed to pull off a trade, and a slew of other cities (such as Pittsburgh) also in need of a first-rate hurler. Their angry tweets only make Denver's success taste that much sweeter.
Continue to see our picks for the fifteen most memorable F-bombs dropped on Twitter over the Wilson move. We saved Morgan's for last.
Number 15:
FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BRONCOS HAVE RUSSELL WILSON. BENGALS HAVE JOE BURROW. RAVENS HAVE LAMAR JACKSON. AFC WEST HAS MAHOMES CARR AND PRIMETIME HERBY. BILLS HAVE JOSH ALLEN. STEELERS HAVE MASON RUDOLPH FUCK FUCK!! pic.twitter.com/NzEnv8pntV— shawn (@SaiyanLune) March 8, 2022
Number 14:
Fuck Russell Wilson getting traded to the Denver Broncos I need a new favorite team RIP my Seahawks— Genoxc (@GenoxcFPS) March 9, 2022
Number 13:
RUSSELL WILSON TO THE BRONCOS WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/tIxf5FxhPv— Chappie (steelers man) (@my_chappie) March 8, 2022
Number 12:
Still can’t believe the Russell Wilson news. Fuck the Broncos lol this season is going to tear me apart— (@40sznshorties) March 9, 2022
Number 11:
Fuck you @Seahawks and fuck you @Broncos and now it's fuck Russell Wilson— Stager (@Stager3226) March 8, 2022
Number 10:
Me: *wakes up and looks at phone*— Brian Haslip (@blackroseMD1) March 8, 2022
Chargers sign Mike Williams to extension!
Me: "Hell yeah! Let's go!"
*looks at phone a bit later*
Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos
Me: "Oh, go fuck yourself Denver. You too, Seahawks."
Number 9:
So it turns out both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are staying in Green Bay. Not only that, the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos just recently.— Jonathan Mo (@jmo_dog) March 8, 2022
What the fuck did we do to make God angry?!
Number 8:
Report: Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos -Oh fuck no— charlene mcghee (@mcghee19842) March 8, 2022
11 minutes ago — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly been traded to the Denver Broncos.Last thing I needed to hear today fuck!!!!
Number 7:
Seahawks are about to fuck up LOL!!!!! Do not trade Russell Wilson to the god damn Broncos.... pic.twitter.com/vgSWZgLANA— GoldenBullRush99 (@PanchitoLindo06) March 8, 2022
Number 6:
WHY THE FUCK DID THE SEAHAWKS TRADE RUSSELL WILSON. Broncos are winning the Super Bowl or Russ is washed and we scammed them out of first round picks but fuck… we’re gonna be trash next year. Who’s the QB gonna be? Drew Lock? Geno Smith? Jordan Love? Trubisky? We’re screwed…— Quintonio Brown (@QuintonioBrown) March 8, 2022
Number 5:
Broncos just got Russell Wilson and as a die hard Seahawks fan I can only say one thing.— ToonKitsune (@toonkitsune) March 8, 2022
WE'RE FUCKED!
Number 4:
I've been campaigning for the Raiders to go after Wilson man! That was alot the Donkeys gave up but with Carr as the exchange we wouldn't have had to give up as much. We missed an opportunity! Good shit by the Donkeys.. fuck I just said that! #Raiders #Broncos #Russellwilson— Johnny (@NWK1WAYS) March 8, 2022
Number 3:
Fuck the broncos. Fuck Russell Wilson. That's really it— THEODISxJONES (83%) (@theodisxjones) March 8, 2022
Number 2:
Guys in the office are freaking out about ukraine russia and my dad interjects with "russell wilson to broncos? What the fuck!" And every1s like noo— N (@themidsmoker) March 8, 2022
Number 1:
Fuck. @DangeRussWilson traded to broncos. @Seahawks thinking franchise QB’s growin on trees? My gut hurts.— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 8, 2022