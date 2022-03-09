Support Us

F-Bomb Tweets From Seattle and Beyond About Russell Wilson Trade to Broncos

March 9, 2022 6:33AM

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. YouTube
The excitement displayed by Broncos boosters over the news that Denver had traded for Super Bowl-winning Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the mirror opposite of the reaction to the deal by fans in Seattle and several other cities, who've been dropping angry F-bombs for the better part of a day.

Even Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a longtime Seahawks loyalist, got into the act — and for citizens of Broncos Country, the results are absolutely hilarious.

Of course, Denver diehards have done a lot of suffering since the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory in 2016, followed promptly by QB Peyton Manning's retirement. Throughout the past six seasons, the team has churned through one failed signal caller after another in search of salvation that remained tantalizingly out of reach. No wonder the fantasy of MVP Aaron Rodgers ditching the Green Bay Packers in favor of Colorado was so alluring. True, Rodgers is an inveterate putz, but he would have been an enormous upgrade over the likes of empty-headed narcissist Drew Lock.

In the end, Rodgers merely used his hints about potentially leaving Wisconsin for a franchise like the Broncos to up his value to the Packers, who are said to be ponying up $200 million to keep him in Green Bay; Rodgers, ever the diva, disputes that number, but who cares at this point? After all, Denver promptly reeled in Wilson (plus a compensatory fourth-round draft choice) in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-rounders and a fifth, plus tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and (insert insulting laugh) Lock.

While Broncos devotees rejoiced over this development on March 8, waves of shock swept through Seattle, as well as Philadelphia and Washington, whose teams tried but failed to pull off a trade, and a slew of other cities (such as Pittsburgh) also in need of a first-rate hurler. Their angry tweets only make Denver's success taste that much sweeter.

Continue to see our picks for the fifteen most memorable F-bombs dropped on Twitter over the Wilson move. We saved Morgan's for last.

