F-Bomb Tweets From Seattle and Beyond About Russell Wilson Trade to Broncos

FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BRONCOS HAVE RUSSELL WILSON. BENGALS HAVE JOE BURROW. RAVENS HAVE LAMAR JACKSON. AFC WEST HAS MAHOMES CARR AND PRIMETIME HERBY. BILLS HAVE JOSH ALLEN. STEELERS HAVE MASON RUDOLPH FUCK FUCK!! pic.twitter.com/NzEnv8pntV — shawn (@SaiyanLune) March 8, 2022

Fuck Russell Wilson getting traded to the Denver Broncos I need a new favorite team RIP my Seahawks — Genoxc (@GenoxcFPS) March 9, 2022

RUSSELL WILSON TO THE BRONCOS WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/tIxf5FxhPv — Chappie (steelers man) (@my_chappie) March 8, 2022

Still can’t believe the Russell Wilson news. Fuck the Broncos lol this season is going to tear me apart — (@40sznshorties) March 9, 2022

Fuck you @Seahawks and fuck you @Broncos and now it's fuck Russell Wilson — Stager (@Stager3226) March 8, 2022

Me: *wakes up and looks at phone*



Chargers sign Mike Williams to extension!



Me: "Hell yeah! Let's go!"



*looks at phone a bit later*



Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos



Me: "Oh, go fuck yourself Denver. You too, Seahawks." — Brian Haslip (@blackroseMD1) March 8, 2022

So it turns out both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are staying in Green Bay. Not only that, the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos just recently.



What the fuck did we do to make God angry?! — Jonathan Mo (@jmo_dog) March 8, 2022

Report: Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos -Oh fuck no

11 minutes ago — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly been traded to the Denver Broncos.Last thing I needed to hear today fuck!!!! — charlene mcghee (@mcghee19842) March 8, 2022

Seahawks are about to fuck up LOL!!!!! Do not trade Russell Wilson to the god damn Broncos.... pic.twitter.com/vgSWZgLANA — GoldenBullRush99 (@PanchitoLindo06) March 8, 2022

WHY THE FUCK DID THE SEAHAWKS TRADE RUSSELL WILSON. Broncos are winning the Super Bowl or Russ is washed and we scammed them out of first round picks but fuck… we’re gonna be trash next year. Who’s the QB gonna be? Drew Lock? Geno Smith? Jordan Love? Trubisky? We’re screwed… — Quintonio Brown (@QuintonioBrown) March 8, 2022

Broncos just got Russell Wilson and as a die hard Seahawks fan I can only say one thing.



WE'RE FUCKED! — ToonKitsune (@toonkitsune) March 8, 2022

I've been campaigning for the Raiders to go after Wilson man! That was alot the Donkeys gave up but with Carr as the exchange we wouldn't have had to give up as much. We missed an opportunity! Good shit by the Donkeys.. fuck I just said that! #Raiders #Broncos #Russellwilson — Johnny (@NWK1WAYS) March 8, 2022

Fuck the broncos. Fuck Russell Wilson. That's really it — THEODISxJONES (83%) (@theodisxjones) March 8, 2022

Guys in the office are freaking out about ukraine russia and my dad interjects with "russell wilson to broncos? What the fuck!" And every1s like noo — N (@themidsmoker) March 8, 2022

Fuck. @DangeRussWilson traded to broncos. @Seahawks thinking franchise QB’s growin on trees? My gut hurts. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 8, 2022

The excitement displayed by Broncos boosters over the news that Denver had traded for Super Bowl-winning Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the mirror opposite of the reaction to the deal by fans in Seattle and several other cities, who've been dropping angry F-bombs for the better part of a day.Evenactor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a longtime Seahawks loyalist , got into the act — and for citizens of Broncos Country, the results are absolutely hilarious.Of course, Denver diehards have done a lot of suffering since the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory in 2016 , followed promptly by QB Peyton Manning's retirement . Throughout the past six seasons, the team has churned through one failed signal caller after another in search of salvation that remained tantalizingly out of reach. No wonder the fantasy of MVP Aaron Rodgers ditching the Green Bay Packers in favor of Colorado was so alluring. True, Rodgers is an inveterate putz , but he would have been an enormous upgrade over the likes of empty-headed narcissist Drew Lock In the end, Rodgers merely used his hints about potentially leaving Wisconsin for a franchise like the Broncos to up his value to the Packers, who are said to be ponying up $200 million to keep him in Green Bay; Rodgers, ever the diva, disputes that number, but who cares at this point? After all, Denver promptly reeled in Wilson (plus a compensatory fourth-round draft choice) in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-rounders and a fifth, plus tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and (insert insulting laugh) Lock.While Broncos devotees rejoiced over this development on March 8, waves of shock swept through Seattle, as well as Philadelphia and Washington , whose teams tried but failed to pull off a trade, and a slew of other cities (such as Pittsburgh) also in need of a first-rate hurler. Their angry tweets only make Denver's success taste that much sweeter.Continue to see our picks for the fifteen most memorable F-bombs dropped on Twitter over the Wilson move. We saved Morgan's for last.