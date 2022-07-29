Russell Wilson's Sixteen Latest Victory Affirmations and Bible Verses

Let JOY lead you today! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 27, 2022

Year 11… still got that new car smell! pic.twitter.com/4Jfy8XPOHR — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 26, 2022

JESUS I thank YOU! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 25, 2022

WIN!!! TWO!!! Glory! Grateful for the anointing over your life! God blessed us with you! You bring so much joy and love to our family. You are destined to encourage, challenge, and make the world a better place! Keep WINNING young King!



Love Daddy & Mommy@Ciara pic.twitter.com/k7vVNlsPi7 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2022

“It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way secure.”

2 Samuel 22:33 pic.twitter.com/9kka4nyui4 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 10, 2022

Lord I thank You for those who have always have believed in me…but also for those who haven’t for motivating me too.

But most importantly,



I THANK YOU FOR YOU BELIEVING IN ME. YOU ARE MY REASON! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 5, 2022

“The biggest risk of all is not taking one.” -@MellodyHobson

May the Force be with us. pic.twitter.com/grxqzYeNMC — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 3, 2022

“I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.”

Psalms 59:16 NIV

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 3, 2022

Don’t Follow…

When You are meant to LEAD! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 17, 2022

You can do Anything you set your mind to! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 14, 2022

Hold On! Jesus is working.

Prayer works! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 9, 2022

GRATEFUL FOR ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY!



New Day! New Start! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 6, 2022

We need to Pray.

Pray for healing.

Pray for change.

Pray for Love. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 24, 2022

Every opportunity I get to play is about Glorifying You Jesus! You are the reason! Grateful for the gift of Year 11

https://t.co/MCwUPQVM5x — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 13, 2022