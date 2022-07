Russell Wilson's Sixteen Latest Victory Affirmations and Bible Verses

Let JOY lead you today! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 27, 2022

Year 11… still got that new car smell! pic.twitter.com/4Jfy8XPOHR — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 26, 2022

JESUS I thank YOU! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 25, 2022

WIN!!! TWO!!! Glory! Grateful for the anointing over your life! God blessed us with you! You bring so much joy and love to our family. You are destined to encourage, challenge, and make the world a better place! Keep WINNING young King!



Love Daddy & Mommy@Ciara pic.twitter.com/k7vVNlsPi7 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2022

“It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way secure.”

2 Samuel 22:33 pic.twitter.com/9kka4nyui4 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 10, 2022

Lord I thank You for those who have always have believed in me…but also for those who haven’t for motivating me too.

But most importantly,



I THANK YOU FOR YOU BELIEVING IN ME. YOU ARE MY REASON! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 5, 2022

“The biggest risk of all is not taking one.” -@MellodyHobson

May the Force be with us. pic.twitter.com/grxqzYeNMC — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 3, 2022

“I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.”

Psalms 59:16 NIV

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 3, 2022

Don’t Follow…

When You are meant to LEAD! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 17, 2022

You can do Anything you set your mind to! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 14, 2022

Hold On! Jesus is working.

Prayer works! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 9, 2022

GRATEFUL FOR ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY!



New Day! New Start! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 6, 2022

We need to Pray.

Pray for healing.

Pray for change.

Pray for Love. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 24, 2022

Every opportunity I get to play is about Glorifying You Jesus! You are the reason! Grateful for the gift of Year 11

https://t.co/MCwUPQVM5x — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 13, 2022

Keep Praying!!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 7, 2022

The Denver Broncos just launched the squad's most anticipated training camp since the 2016 retirement of Peyton Manning , thanks entirely to the presence of new quarterback Russell Wilson , who brings both mega-watt star power and a deep understanding about how to make the most of it, beginning with his mastery of social media.But while a lot of the posts on Wilson's Twitter account are about branding (see multiple items hyping The House of LR&C , a new Park Meadows fashion outlet he co-owns with his glamorous wife, singer Ciara ), he also vigorously promotes a winning attitude, which for him is all about faith, family and the power of positive thinking. He basically comes across as a highly religious modern-day Dale Carnegie who replaced his right arm with a rocket launcher.Shortly after his signing, we noted that Wilson is the most Jesus-loving Broncos signal caller since Tim Tebow , and indeed, he's mentioned a couple of key Bible verses in the tweets he's sent winging into the universe over the past few months, along with assorted salutes to the Savior and praying-hands emojis. But there are also plenty of messages about leadership, confidence and swagger, all of which are enhanced by the peeks he offers into his lifestyle.Examples include pics of Wilson attending Wimbledon; hanging with Mellody Hobson, a member of the Broncos new ownership group , and her husband,creator and father-of-Yoda George Lucas; and showing up at camp in a crazy ready-for-war vehicle that looks ready to star in a 21st-century update ofContinue to see sixteen of Wilson's latest victory affirmations, biblical and otherwise, in reverse chronological order. Will they translate to success on the field for the Broncos? Let us pray.