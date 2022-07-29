Russell Wilson's Sixteen Latest Victory Affirmations and Bible Verses

But while a lot of the posts on Wilson's Twitter account are about branding (see multiple items hyping The House of LR&C, a new Park Meadows fashion outlet he co-owns with his glamorous wife, singer Ciara), he also vigorously promotes a winning attitude, which for him is all about faith, family and the power of positive thinking. He basically comes across as a highly religious modern-day Dale Carnegie who replaced his right arm with a rocket launcher.
Shortly after his signing, we noted that Wilson is the most Jesus-loving Broncos signal caller since Tim Tebow, and indeed, he's mentioned a couple of key Bible verses in the tweets he's sent winging into the universe over the past few months, along with assorted salutes to the Savior and praying-hands emojis. But there are also plenty of messages about leadership, confidence and swagger, all of which are enhanced by the peeks he offers into his lifestyle.
Examples include pics of Wilson attending Wimbledon; hanging with Mellody Hobson, a member of the Broncos new ownership group, and her husband, Star Wars creator and father-of-Yoda George Lucas; and showing up at camp in a crazy ready-for-war vehicle that looks ready to star in a 21st-century update of Knight Rider.
Continue to see sixteen of Wilson's latest victory affirmations, biblical and otherwise, in reverse chronological order. Will they translate to success on the field for the Broncos? Let us pray.
Number 16:
Let JOY lead you today!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 27, 2022
Number 15:
Year 11… still got that new car smell! pic.twitter.com/4Jfy8XPOHR— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 26, 2022
Number 14:
JESUS I thank YOU!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 25, 2022
Number 13:
WIN!!! TWO!!! Glory! Grateful for the anointing over your life! God blessed us with you! You bring so much joy and love to our family. You are destined to encourage, challenge, and make the world a better place! Keep WINNING young King!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2022
Love Daddy & Mommy@Ciara pic.twitter.com/k7vVNlsPi7
Number 12:
ALL for God’s Glory! pic.twitter.com/AfZEUX6g12— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 17, 2022
Number 11:
“It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way secure.”— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 10, 2022
2 Samuel 22:33 pic.twitter.com/9kka4nyui4
Number 10:
Lord I thank You for those who have always have believed in me…but also for those who haven’t for motivating me too.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 5, 2022
But most importantly,
I THANK YOU FOR YOU BELIEVING IN ME. YOU ARE MY REASON!
Number 9:
“The biggest risk of all is not taking one.” -@MellodyHobson— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 3, 2022
May the Force be with us. pic.twitter.com/grxqzYeNMC
Number 8:
“I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.”— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 3, 2022
Psalms 59:16 NIV
Number 7:
Don’t Follow…— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 17, 2022
When You are meant to LEAD!
Number 6:
You can do Anything you set your mind to!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 14, 2022
Number 5:
Hold On! Jesus is working.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 9, 2022
Prayer works!
Number 4:
GRATEFUL FOR ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 6, 2022
New Day! New Start!
Number 3:
We need to Pray.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 24, 2022
Pray for healing.
Pray for change.
Pray for Love.
Number 2:
Every opportunity I get to play is about Glorifying You Jesus! You are the reason! Grateful for the gift of Year 11— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 13, 2022
https://t.co/MCwUPQVM5x
Number 1:
Keep Praying!!!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 7, 2022