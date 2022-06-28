Bloody Monday: Seven Metro Denver Shootings, One Death

Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. One victim was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
The Denver Police Department reported four of the shootings via Twitter. At 1:50 p.m., the DPD announced that it was investigating a shooting on the 3400 block of Walnut Street, in the Five Points neighborhood; one victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Less than an hour later, at 2:32 p.m., Denver police opened an investigation into a shooting near the intersection of West Ninth Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, in the Villa Park neighborhood. The victim's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
A third Denver shooting took place on the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue, in the Ruby Hill neighborhood, later in the day. The male victim required hospitalization but is expected to survive.
The initial bulletin for a fourth shooting, this one on the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue, came at 9:35 p.m., and noted that one victim had been taken to a local hospital. A 9:55 p.m. update said the victim was in "critical and stable condition" and revealed that westbound and eastbound Colfax had been shut down from Ogden to Marion streets. The DPD tweeted that the route had been reopened at 11:29 p.m.
The Aurora Police Department reported two shootings on Monday — and the first one, announced in a 12:48 a.m. tweet, proved lethal. The alert stated that the shooting had happened near East 13th Avenue and Ursula Street; at 10:54 a.m., department representatives confirmed that the person shot, a twenty-year-old woman, had been declared dead and a homicide investigation was underway.
The site of the next Aurora shooting was City Park, at Dayton Street and East 16th Avenue. In a 9:39 p.m. tweet, Aurora Police said that officers from all three of its police districts were investigating the episode, in which two males and one female in their early twenties were wounded. Follow-up tweets added details — among them that the trio had been part of a large gathering at the park and their wounds were not life-threatening.
Shortly thereafter, at 11:14 p.m., the Arvada Police Department tweeted that an officer-involved shooting had occurred on the 7400 block of West 61st Avenue. One suspect was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries and no officers were hurt; the department promised updates "as details are available."
Those with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).