Sober Living Organization Wants to Buy Aurora Apartments Marred by Venezuelan Gang Rumors

The day before the mass eviction at Nome Street on August 13, the City of Aurora signed a deal with Nome Partners LLC to sell 1568 Nome Street to avoid having to take the Baumgartens to court to settle the dozens of code violations CBZ faced. Zev Baumgarten, a listed owner of CBZ and a co-owner of Nome Partners, was set to begin a jury trial on August 27 to resolve charges related to the code violations. Shmaryahu Baumgarten, a co-owner of Nome Partners, also signed off on the agreement with Aurora.

click to enlarge Claims that Aurora apartments were taken over by the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua spread after a video went viral in late August. Screenshot from X

The City of Aurora doesn't have an agreement in place with the Baumgartens or their companies to sell any of the other two properties that CBZ runs in Aurora. But, as it did with Nome Street, the city has issued a municipal court summons to the Baumgartens for code violations at the Helena Street property. Zev Baumgarten is scheduled to appear at Aurora Municipal Court on October 24.