The Ten Biggest Denver Media Stories of 2022

Rockies Reporter Takes Line Drive to the Head

For many fans, watching the Colorado Rockies this season (and most seasons) was a painful experience.

But for Kelsey Wingert, a Rockies reporter for AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the May 16 loss to the San Francisco Giants was more painful than most, given that she really took one for the team — or, as she tweeted, "I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head." The good news is that other than a nasty scar, she walked away okay.



Longtime TV Personalities Leave Local Stations

Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past few years, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers. This phenomenon was epitomized by the action at affiliated stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, which lost a dozen on-air reporters and personalities this year. But other familiar faces, like longtime 9News morning anchor Gary Shapiro, simply decided to retire. For many fans, watching the Colorado Rockies this season (and most seasons) was a painful experience.But for Kelsey Wingert, a Rockies reporter for AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the May 16 loss to the San Francisco Giants was more painful than most, given that she really took one for the team — or, as she tweeted, "I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head." The good news is that other than a nasty scar, she walked away okay.Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past few years, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers. This phenomenon was epitomized by the action at affiliated stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, which lost a dozen on-air reporters and personalities this year. But other familiar faces, like longtime 9News morning anchor Gary Shapiro, simply decided to retire.

Just over a quarter-century since the December 26, 1996, murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, the still-unsolved case generated national headlines once again, thanks to the support of her father, John Ramsey, for a petition calling on Governor Jared Polis to take decisions about DNA testing away from the Boulder Police Department and assign them to an independent agency. The development was months in the making and directly tied to a book by former 9News journalist Paula Woodward, whose interview with Ramsey at CrimeCon 2022, an event held this spring in Las Vegas, was the spark that lit the media fuse.