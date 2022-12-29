The Ten Biggest Denver Media Stories of 2022

As documented in Westword's media archive, the last twelve months have been marked by tragic passings, including the death of beloved sportscaster Les Shapiro; courageous health battles, such as weather forecaster Kathy Sabine's very public fight against skin cancer; and enough comings and goings to leave the average news-and-information consumer feeling thoroughly confused.
We're here to help. Here are our picks for the top ten Denver media stories of 2022:
Remembering Les Shapiro
On January 29, following a years-long battle with lung cancer, Denver sports-media legend Les Shapiro died at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the presence of his wife, Paula, and sons Jessie and Cary. This sad news multiplied the number of tributes exponentially from peers and fans who had begun arriving several days earlier, when the family announced that Shapiro had entered hospice care.
David Sirota Gets an Oscar Nomination
The Academy Award nominations were announced early on February 8, and among the films receiving multiple nods was Don't Look Up, a piercing satire co-starring Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. The movie collected nominations for Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Score and Best Original Screenplay, acknowledging both acclaimed writer-director Adam McKay and the person who helped him concoct the story: Denver-based journalist and former Bernie Sanders adviser David Sirota. But there was no fairytale ending, because the Best Original Screenplay Oscar went to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast.
Murder Charges Dropped Against 9News Security Guard
On October 10, 2020, Matthew Dolloff, a security guard working for 9News, fatally shot 49-year-old Lee Keltner during a so-called "Patriot muster" and a separate BLM soup drive at Civic Center Park. The shooting followed a confrontation between muster supporter Keltner and a BLM protester who was caught on video yelling "Mace me, motherfucker!" Keltner was spraying a chemical agent when Dolloff opened fire. It turned out that Dolloff did not have proper licensing; both the contracting company and the legendary Pinkerton company were punished by the city. But in March, the Denver District Attorney's Office dropped a second-degree murder charge against Dolloff because prosecutors weren't confident they could overcome his claim of self-defense.
9News's Kathy Sabine Shares Her Skin Cancer Story
During her early years in television news, Kathy Sabine's physical gifts were both a blessing and a curse. Quickly labeled one of Denver's most beautiful people, the 9News weather forecaster had to work twice as hard to prove that she's also a talented meteorologist. Over nearly three decades in the Denver market, her scientific skills have definitely been accepted as a given, but it was still a surprise to many of her fans when Sabine used her various social media platforms to share sometimes gruesome photos of her face following recent surgeries for skin cancer. "I've always wanted to be real with people," she says. "And if this saves one person, who cares about vanity?"
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Mystery
Just over a quarter-century since the December 26, 1996, murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, the still-unsolved case generated national headlines once again, thanks to the support of her father, John Ramsey, for a petition calling on Governor Jared Polis to take decisions about DNA testing away from the Boulder Police Department and assign them to an independent agency. The development was months in the making and directly tied to a book by former 9News journalist Paula Woodward, whose interview with Ramsey at CrimeCon 2022, an event held this spring in Las Vegas, was the spark that lit the media fuse.
Rockies Reporter Takes Line Drive to the Head
For many fans, watching the Colorado Rockies this season (and most seasons) was a painful experience.
But for Kelsey Wingert, a Rockies reporter for AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the May 16 loss to the San Francisco Giants was more painful than most, given that she really took one for the team — or, as she tweeted, "I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head." The good news is that other than a nasty scar, she walked away okay.
Longtime TV Personalities Leave Local Stations
Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past few years, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers. This phenomenon was epitomized by the action at affiliated stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, which lost a dozen on-air reporters and personalities this year. But other familiar faces, like longtime 9News morning anchor Gary Shapiro, simply decided to retire.
Denver Post Hockey Writer Hoists Stanley Cup
The last thing most listeners tuning in to 104.3 The Fan on June 28 expected to hear was an extended debate about ethics. But that was the focus of the 2 p.m. hour, when hosts Zach Bye, James Merilatt, Tyler Polumbus and Darren "D-Mac" McKee went back and forth over the decision by Denver Post hockey writer Mike Chambers to post a photo on Twitter showing him holding the Stanley Cup above his head while puffing on a cigar. There's a longstanding tradition that only triumphant players and other team personnel have the right to lift the Cup. Chambers left his Post job this fall, but he said the move was unrelated.
KUVO Jazz Radio Shaken by Changes
KUVO, the public-radio station at 89.3 FM, has been a staple of the Denver airwaves since 1985, presenting variations on jazz that are tough to find elsewhere on the dial and celebrating community broadcasting and cultures unique to the region. But this year, the station faced a major public-relations challenge after the departure of four longtime hosts — Rodney Franks, Susan Gatschet, Matthew Goldwasser and Janine Santana — pushed the perception that the music mix at the signal, which has leaned heavily on the work of jazz giants, was being watered down in a revenue-driven quest for a younger audience.
Derek Wolfe on New Fan Radio Gig
On October 3, ex-Denver Broncos standout Derek Wolfe was announced as the new partner for Darren "D-Mac" McKee on 104.3 The Fan's The Drive, replacing one of his old Broncos teammates, Tyler Polumbus. But while he said he was enjoying his foray into radio, Wolfe was just as excited about another project.
"In January, we're going to launch my YouTube hunting channel," Wolfe said. "It's going to be called Wolfe Untamed, and it's already taking off."
Derek Wolfe on New Fan Radio Gig
On October 3, ex-Denver Broncos standout Derek Wolfe was announced as the new partner for Darren "D-Mac" McKee on 104.3 The Fan's The Drive, replacing one of his old Broncos teammates, Tyler Polumbus. But while he said he was enjoying his foray into radio, Wolfe was just as excited about another project.
