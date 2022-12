The Ten Biggest Denver Media Stories of 2022

On January 29, following a years-long battle with lung cancer, Denver sports-media legend Les Shapiro died at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the presence of his wife, Paula, and sons Jessie and Cary. This sad news multiplied the number of tributes exponentially from peers and fans who had begun arriving several days earlier, when the family announced that Shapiro had entered hospice care.The Academy Award nominations were announced early on February 8, and among the films receiving multiple nods was, a piercing satire co-starring Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. The movie collected nominations for Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Score and Best Original Screenplay, acknowledging both acclaimed writer-director Adam McKay and the person who helped him concoct the story: Denver-based journalist and former Bernie Sanders adviser David Sirota. But there was no fairytale ending, because the Best Original Screenplay Oscar went to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast On October 10, 2020, Matthew Dolloff, a security guard working for 9News, fatally shot 49-year-old Lee Keltner during a so-called "Patriot muster" and a separate BLM soup drive at Civic Center Park. The shooting followed a confrontation between muster supporter Keltner and a BLM protester who was caught on video yelling "Mace me, motherfucker!" Keltner was spraying a chemical agent when Dolloff opened fire. It turned out that Dolloff did not have proper licensing; both the contracting company and the legendary Pinkerton company were punished by the city. But in March, the Denver District Attorney's Office dropped a second-degree murder charge against Dolloff because prosecutors weren't confident they could overcome his claim of self-defense.During her early years in television news, Kathy Sabine's physical gifts were both a blessing and a curse. Quickly labeled one of Denver's most beautiful people, the 9News weather forecaster had to work twice as hard to prove that she's also a talented meteorologist. Over nearly three decades in the Denver market, her scientific skills have definitely been accepted as a given, but it was still a surprise to many of her fans when Sabine used her various social media platforms to share sometimes gruesome photos of her face following recent surgeries for skin cancer. "I've always wanted to be real with people," she says. "And if this saves one person, who cares about vanity?"